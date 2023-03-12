Chainsaw Man Opening Goes Viral With Incredible Salsa Upgrade: Watch

Chainsaw Man's anime really took over the world with its opening theme, and one awesome Salsa remix for the theme has gone viral with fans for giving the opening a major upgrade it deserves! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original Chainsaw Man manga series was one of the most anticipated new releases of 2022, and Chainsaw Man s omehow met all of these expectations head on. Now as fans are currently waiting on the second season of the series to be announced , they are taking matters into their own hands to make the anime even better than it was the first time around.

Kenshi Yonezu's "Kick Back" served as the main opening theme for Chainsaw Man's anime for the first season of the series, and while the ending theme changed for each episode , the opening major sure to start each new episode with a rocking vibe. But artist Tricker has gone viral with fans for giving the opening a major makeover with a full Salsa Version (complete with Spanish lyrics) that Chainsaw Man fans can't get enough of. Check it out below:

