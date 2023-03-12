Open in App
Noblesville, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Noblesville comes up two points, and one halfcourt heave, shy of elusive regional title

By Thomas Butler-Guerrero,

5 days ago
LOGANSPORT — Noblesville's Luke Almodovar's halfcourt heave at the buzzer missed the mark as the Millers fell to Fort Wayne Wayne, 62-60, in Saturday's Class 4A regional at Logansport.

Wayne (21-4) is the most improved team in the state, coming off a 4-18 campaign last season to winning conference, sectional and regional titles this season. Preston Comer and Jevon Lewis scored 18 points each to lead Wayne to its first boys basketball regional championship since 1981.

Lewis, Wayne's leading scorer at 17 points per game, connected on a 3-pointer as Wayne opened the second quarter on an 8-0 scoring run.

“He gives everything and opens a lot of opportunities for everyone else because you have to key-in on him,” Wayne coach Byron Pickens said.

After Noblesville's Cooper Bean made a corner 3-pointer to bring the Millers within one possession, the Generals ran down the clock and Comer beat the buzzer with a deep 3-pointer to give Wayne a 33-27 lead at halftime. The sophomore, who Pickens labeled as the Generals’ X-factor, shot 7-for-11 from the floor in the victory.

Almodovar ignited the second half scoring for Noblesville by hitting a trifecta of shots from beyond the arc. The St. Francis commit went berserk in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his game-high 20 points to keep the Millers within striking distance.

“He’s had a great year… to shoot 50% from the 3-point line in your senior season is a hell of an accomplishment,” Noblesville coach Scott McClelland said.

Walston scored nine straight points for the Millers to start the fourth quarter, each bucket cutting the deficit to one possession. After Aaron Fine stepped up to take a charge, he missed a crucial pair of free throws late in regulation and the Millers fouled Lewis, who sank both free throws. Trailing 62-60 in the final seconds, Almodovar's halfcourt heave missed as the buzzer sounded.

Pickens will command the Generals to the program’s first semistate championship in the class era of Indiana high school basketball.

“It’s overwhelming to be quite honest,” Pickens said. “I’m just happy to bring this to a school that I have so much pride in.”

