Akron Beacon Journal

Emma Liu of Hudson wins Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee, to compete in national finals

By Anthony Thompson, Akron Beacon Journal,

5 days ago
Emma Liu, a seventh grader from Hudson Middle School, recalled how nervous she was Saturday afternoon at the beginning of the Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee.

She knew winning this competition would send her to the Scripps National Spelling Bee just outside of Washington, D.C, but she wanted to make sure she gave her best performance at this competition before thinking about the finals.

"Honestly, I never imagined that I could win or even make it as one of the final contestants — I definitely felt better and less nervous as the spelling bee went along, but I just told myself to calm down and everything would be OK," said Liu.

After nine rounds and a few tiebreakers at the end to determine the winner, Liu's correct spelling of "surreptitious" earned her and her family a trip to the national finals held at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

"I am so happy to be going the national finals — I've never been to Washington, D.C., and it will be nice to experience it with my family. And I know that we will all have fun no matter what happens in the final competition," Liu said.

Liu was one of many Akron-area students to compete in the ABJ Regional Spelling Bee, held at the Akron-Summit County Public Library. Spelling bee participants represented schools from Wayne, Portage, Summit and Medina counties, with over 50 schools represented in the competition.

Seventh grader Mya Nguyen from Kimpton Middle School in the Stow-Munroe Falls district finished in second place, while eighth grader Nicholas Kakanuru from Wooster High School came in third, winning a short playoff with Holy Family School in Stow student Abigail Alberta.

Kakanuru finished second in last year's ABJ Regional Spelling Bee.

"My older sister has done this competition before and did really well, and I'm just glad I was able to follow in her footsteps," said Liu.

Mary Fitzgerald, an assistant principal at Hudson Middle School, was in attendance on Saturday in support of one of her students. Fitzgerald smiled, cheered wildly and took photos as Liu was announced as this year's winner.

"I am so happy for Emma and her family," Fitzgerald said. "I know how hard she has worked for this moment, and she has done an amazing job of representing herself and the Hudson Middle School community, and we are all so proud of her.

"I know that our whole community will be cheering for her as she takes the stage for the finals competition in May, and we are behind her all the way," she said.

Liu and hundreds of students from around the world will compete in the finals on Memorial Day weekend, with the competition expected to be broadcasted on Ion on June 1.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com or on Twitter, @athompsonABJ

