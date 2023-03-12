Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Local business ‘Cloud Cookie’ blows up on TikTok, sees orders from across nation

By Neshmia MalikSean Lewis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQFPC_0lFsgixl00

CHICAGO — A small-time cookie shop just outside of Wrigleyville would have never expected to take off the way it did with just a post of a TikTok.

Cloud Cookie, located on North Clark Street, has received more shipping orders in the past week than they have in the past seven to eight months, the owner says.

“We’re stretched a little thin right now, but we’re handling it.  We’re not rushing anything. We’re keeping the quality which is what’s important to me and always has been,” Morin said.

Anne Marie Morin, the owner of Cloud Cookie, says the shop took off in quarantine, just getting off the ground, amid a global scare and is now grateful for the abundance of love.

Her dedicated staff is working night and day to cater to their now national reach.

“The orders are coming in, I’ll look at my phone, my email and every ten minutes, we’re getting more shipping orders.”

Weekend Break: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Old St. Pat’s Church

She has also gone live from the kitchen, a recent TikTok that had more than 4,500 people watching it at the same time.

“I don’t have the funding for billboards and all of that, so this is my little way of getting cloud cookie’s name out there some more.”

The online fame is also translating to real life visits from fans turned customers — all with the luck of social media.

“We love it, the whole team. It’s a really good energy right now.”

A dream for any small business, the Cloud Cookie team prepares for what is to come next.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Wind-Driver Rains Thursday; a look late March 70s
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Little Village discount mall vendors assemble caravan to protest eviction
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Suburban residents, Metra concerned about new railway merger
Itasca, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Recently opened restaurants in the Chicago area
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
FBI: Suspects burglarized Lincoln Park Bank of America by breaking into nearby building
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
‘It’s always there’: Fruit Bats reflects on Chicago beginnings ahead of new album
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
‘Sickened’: Robert Smith blasts Ticketmaster fees ahead The Cure’s upcoming tour
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Is decision day finally near for third Chicago airport?
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
The Skilling Report
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Thieves break into bank through adjacent building, steal from closed safe: Chicago police
Chicago, IL2 days ago
“Atmospheric river storm” to impact Chicago later this week
Chicago, IL2 days ago
The search for Chicago’s next police superintendent
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Alert issued after 2 liquor stores broken into, cash stolen on Northwest Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Shedd Aquarium fears millions in lost revenue with NASCAR’s arrival
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Evanston home bombarded with packages due to shipping error
Evanston, IL5 days ago
Feds: 6 people indicted in drug trafficking investigation after shipping meth from California to Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
5 in custody after attempted robbery on CTA train in Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police: 5 people robbed in 10 minutes near University of Chicago campus
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Rideshare driver shot in Chicago’s Humboldt Park
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Free-to-public training academy offers Chicagoans insight into COPA
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago crime: Police release photos of man wanted in violent West Loop robbery on CTA Green Line
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Englewood Residents Didn’t Want Save A Lot to Replace Whole Foods, But Lease Shows It Was Always a Backup Plan
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Man arrested following mace melee on South Loop CTA 'L' platform: CPD
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Police: Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking lot on Chicago’s South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most dangerous children’s product recalls of 2022
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Armed crew robs 8 men within minutes in West Loop as nightly holdup sprees continue
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Man charged with February murder was suspected of another killing in 2020, but detectives said the case was too weak: Chicago police records
Chicago, IL3 days ago
CPD: Woman stabbed during argument in River North
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Man accused of battering 50-year-old CTA driver on South Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man arrested after macing 2 women on CTA platform
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy