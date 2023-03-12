Three trains cancelled after man struck and killed near Bradley Beach station

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Three trains were cancelled on the North Jersey Coast Line after a man was struck and killed on the tracks around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

New Jersey Transit Police are investigating the death.

The man died along Corlies Avenue near the Bradley Beach station, Kyalo Mulumba, spokesman for NJ Transit, said in an email.

None of the five customers or crew members on the train was injured, he said.

According to NJ Transit's travel alerts, the 5:58 p.m. train to Long Branch, the 6:51 p.m. train to Bay Head and 7:09 p.m. train to Long Branch have been cancelled.

