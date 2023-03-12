Open in App
Bradley Beach, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Three trains cancelled after man struck and killed near Bradley Beach station

By Olivia Liu, Asbury Park Press,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzwSH_0lFsggCJ00

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Three trains were cancelled on the North Jersey Coast Line after a man was struck and killed on the tracks around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

New Jersey Transit Police are investigating the death.

The man died along Corlies Avenue near the Bradley Beach station, Kyalo Mulumba, spokesman for NJ Transit, said in an email.

Aberdeen: Pawn shop burglarized, police seek suspects

Lakewood: Man wielded scissors in robbery, then set fires, prosecutor says

None of the five customers or crew members on the train was injured, he said.

According to NJ Transit's travel alerts, the 5:58 p.m. train to Long Branch, the 6:51 p.m. train to Bay Head and 7:09 p.m. train to Long Branch have been cancelled.

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lakewood Township, NJ newsLocal Lakewood Township, NJ
Three Toms River Men Arrested In Drug Bust Involving Toy Boxes Used To Conceal Cocaine
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Killed In House Fire On Jersey Shore
Belmar, NJ10 hours ago
Frightening 4-vehicle crash in New Jersey sends two to the hospital
Egg Harbor Township, NJ9 hours ago
Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze On Jersey Shore
Belmar, NJ1 day ago
Is the Grand Opening Soon at the Wawa in Brick on Lanes Mill Road
Brick, NJ15 hours ago
Roaring Fire Engulfs home on Surf Avenue
Belmar, NJ1 day ago
Man charged in fatal South Jersey shooting
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Traffic Alert: GSP South near exit 117, one person reported injured.
Hazlet, NJ1 day ago
Dead dolphin washes ashore at N.J. marina
Middletown, NJ1 day ago
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train
Bradley Beach, NJ5 days ago
South Jersey Dermatology Center closes without warning: Patients remain in limbo
Toms River, NJ4 hours ago
Coming Soon! FOUR Raising Cane’s Are Coming to NJ in 2023 – Here’s Where
Burlington, NJ1 day ago
NJ man on fentanyl let go before killing baby in tragic crash
Raritan, NJ3 days ago
Hooters to open another N.J. location
Flemington, NJ15 hours ago
Two Hospitalized In Ocean County Crash
Manchester Township, NJ3 days ago
Shore Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine
Keyport, NJ1 day ago
43-year-old pedalcyclist dies after colliding with truck in Union City, police chief says
Union City, NJ2 days ago
Son accused of stabbing parents to death at N.J. house
Hopewell, NJ2 days ago
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ butcher shop closes after 100 years
Middletown, NJ3 days ago
Italian Peoples Bakery in NJ Has Officially Turned Irish This Week
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
North Brunswick Man Hit by Car in South Brunswick, His Dog Then Bit the Driver, According to Police
South Brunswick Township, NJ6 days ago
Robbinsville St. Patrick's Day Parade Will No Longer March
Robbinsville, NJ1 day ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ2 days ago
NJ school board member caught shoplifting at Petco, cops say
Monroe Township, NJ2 days ago
Police identify victim in fatal Brooklyn shooting
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy