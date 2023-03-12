Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Columbus Dispatch

Africentric girls basketball captures OHSAA Division III state title

By Dave Purpura, The Columbus Dispatch,

5 days ago

DAYTON — That records were broken in Saturday’s Division III girls basketball state championship game did not surprise Africentric coach Janicia Anderson .

She also wasn’t shocked that her team made 14 consecutive field goals to quickly establish control against Doylestown Chippewa.

“We are who we are; we played like that when I was in high school here,” Anderson said. “Chippewa was going to be one of the faster teams we’ve played and ... they were going to be aggressive on the wings, trying to trap our ball handlers, so we had to get the ball to the middle of the paint, be aggressive and be confident about taking shots.

“We saw what they gave us and we took it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CakX6_0lFsgSn100

Africentric missed its first shot but made its next 14, spanning the first and second quarters, and used a 15-0 run to go ahead for good at University of Dayton Arena. The Nubians went on to defeat the Chipps 75-62 to capture their first championship since 2019 and eighth overall.

The Nubians’ 75 points set a Division III state tournament record, and their 27 first-quarter points tied the previous mark. The teams’ combined 137 points set a record by one.

Jeniya Bowers and Natiah Nelson each scored 17 points to pace Africentric (24-4). Nelson added seven rebounds and went 11 of 13 from the foul line in the second half to help secure the win after Chippewa (25-5) whittled an 18-point deficit to four.

Ashtan Winfrey added 14 points and Samairah Thompson finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“I honestly thought they would slow us down, play us in a zone and try to slow our offense,” Nelson said. “My offense wasn’t flowing as well early as I wanted, but we got it all back on defense. That’s what allows us to get our momentum going.”

Chippewa pulled into a 9-all tie in the first quarter before the Nubians ripped off a 7-0 run in less than a minute. Winfrey made a 3 and Bowers scored on consecutive layups, the second off a steal.

Ariel Grace added two baskets off the glass and Bowers hit a floater and a 3-pointer to make it 27-13 after a quarter. By the time the Nubians’ 15-0 run was snapped, they led 31-13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odULS_0lFsgSn100

“I don’t think it had anything to do with tempo,” Chippewa coach Dennis Schrock said. “We wanted to play fast. We’re fast. I said (Friday) this was a game people wouldn’t want to miss because it was going to be up-and-down and fast.

“Their tempo didn’t force us into doing anything we didn’t want to do, but they made shots. We hadn’t seen it on film quite like that. They deserved to win.”

Chippewa got within four points twice late in the third. Annabel Rodriguez scored 11 of her team-leading 19 points in the quarter and the Chipps trailed 58-52 going to the fourth, but never got closer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0ENY_0lFsgSn100

“I think they got tired,” Nelson said. “We were tired, too, but we run a lot in practice, so I think that prepared us for the moment, and it wore them down.”

This championship ties Africentric with Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame for the most in state history.

Pickerington Central, which lost in a Division I state semifinal Friday , has seven.

dpurpura@dispatch.com

@dp_dispatch

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Africentric girls basketball captures OHSAA Division III state title

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
Man killed in Trotwood house fire: ID released
Trotwood, OH3 days ago
2 males, 1 female hurt following shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Man, woman in custody after hiding in sewer pipes during Dayton manhunt
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police release victim’s name in fatal Hillsboro shooting
Hillsboro, OH3 days ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH7 days ago
Man in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff at Dayton home
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Greenfield woman gets nearly five years
Greenfield, OH3 days ago
Police ID Hillsboro shooting victim, person of interest already in custody
Hillsboro, OH4 days ago
Driver in serious condition after crashing into pole in Troy
Troy, OH3 days ago
Deputies ID man, woman that hid in sewer pipe during manhunt
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Springfield woman arrested, charged in shooting her husband
Dayton, OH3 days ago
‘Sugar daddies’ and downtown Troy
Troy, OH5 days ago
Man fires gun in bathroom at Quaker Steak & Lube, strikes customer: court docs
Colerain Township, OH3 days ago
Two-alarm fire burns commercial building in Miami Co.
Tipp City, OH5 days ago
5 bodies found in rubble of Ohio house after fire
Dayton, OH7 days ago
Grove City – Police Searching for Man Who Bought Watches with Stolen Credit Card
Grove City, OH6 days ago
Two sentenced to prison time in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Williamsburg, OH3 days ago
76-year-old man rescued after being trapped in grain bin for 5 hours
Wilmington, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy