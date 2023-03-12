Open in App
Hampton, VA
WTKR News 3

Sister wants answers after man killed in Hampton shooting

By Kelsey Jones,

5 days ago
It's a pain one Hampton Roads woman said she cannot put into words as she still tries to process her brother's death.

Police said Tevin Woodley, 31, was found shot to death inside of a Hampton apartment on March 4.

The shooting happened on Marcella Road.

His sister, Tierra Winder, told News 3 she won't rest until she gets justice for her brother.

"Last Saturday, March 4th, was the worst day of my life. I have never been that sad and heartbroken in my life," said Winder. "To hear my mother weep like that I would never ever forget that. That was the most awful day."

Winder describes her brother as a hard worker and loving sibling who had a big personality that will put a smile on anyone's face.

But his greatest achievement was being a father.

"He has 3 children: 12, 10, and 6 months. The older ones are deeply saddened by this situation. My nephew is 6 months, and he will never remember his father besides what we tell him," said Winder.

Despite those tough conversations she now has to have with her niece and nephews, she said the hardest part was seeing her brother just a week before his death.

Winder told News 3 their last words to each other were, "I love you."

As she now cherishes sweet memories, Winder is desperate to know who pulled the trigger.

"I need justice for my brother. He can't seek justice for himself, so I have to do it myself," said Winder.

In an effort to bring peace to her family, she's hoping that the community will speak up if they know something.

"People don't just want to talk for whatever reason, but we're going to get to the bottom of it," said Winder.

Saturday, News 3 reached out to Hampton Police to see if there's any new information regarding this case.

Police told News 3 the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

