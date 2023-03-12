Open in App
Winooski, VT
The Burlington Free Press

Winooski boys basketball dethrones Hazen to polish off perfect season

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jqEK_0lFsfXAR00

Perfection and redemption.

The Winooski High School boys basketball team accomplished both to cap a season-long mission on Saturday.

In a rematch of last year's final, top-seeded Winooski solved No. 2 Hazen for a 57-52 victory in the Division III championship at Barre Auditorium, seizing the program's first state crown in 12 years.

The Spartans (22-0), who won their 12th overall title and completed their first undefeated season, raced out to a 36-18 halftime lead. Hazen cut the deficit to 43-36 through three quarters, but Winooski held on down the stretch to secure the title in coach Sam Jackson's fifth season in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNx2b_0lFsfXAR00

Winooski's Hassan Hassan dropped 20 points to lead all scorers, while teammates Trevon Bradley (15 points), Daniel Surma (nine points) and Sam Parris (eight points) contributed to a balanced attack.

Surma scored half of Winooski's 14 points to clinch the title. Winooski used a 25-point outburst in the second period to mount its 36-18 halftime lead. During the eight-minute frame, Bradley collected 10 points, Parris sank a trio of baskets and Hassan buried a pair of 3s to highlight his nine-point quarter.

For the Wildcats (20-4), Xavier Hill had a team-high 19 points, Brendan Moodie tossed in 14 points and big man Tyler Rivard supplied 10 points.

Montpelier rolls to three-peat in Division II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338LU7_0lFsfXAR00

Fourth-seeded Montpelier secured a championship three-peat behind strong defense on Saturday night.

The Solons led 33-17 at the break and then held No. 3 North Country to just two points in the third quarter, sealing its third straight crown with a 63-36 triumph at Barre Auditorium.

It's the ninth title in program history for the Capital city school.

Montpelier multi-sport standout Ronnie Riby-Williams poured in a game-high 22 points. Williams scored 15 first-half points, including eight in the opening frame as Montpelier staked to a 14-8 lead through eight minutes of play.

The lead grew to 43-19 after three quarters.

Carson Cody added nine points and Carter Bruzzese and Clayton each supplied seven for Montpelier, which knocked off previously unbeaten and No. 1 Spaulding in the semifinals.

Cooper Brueck led North Country with 12 points.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Winooski boys basketball dethrones Hazen to polish off perfect season

