Mercer, PA
WKBN

Mercer ends long state playoff drought with win over Southern Huntingdon

By Zach VerdeaJosh Frketic,

5 days ago

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Back in the PIAA state playoffs for the first time since 1998, Mercer made it a night to remember with a 63-42 win over Southern Huntingdon Saturday afternoon.

Farrell rolls to first-round win in state playoffs

The win is Mercer’s first in the state tournament since 1988.

“They’ve done it all year. I mean, we won our first ever region title, our first league title since I think it was about 2004,” head coach Joe Venasco says. “And it seems like every game, we’re breaking a new record and it’s just a great feeling. I couldn’t be any happier.”

The Mustangs led by six at the half and would push their lead to double-digits after the third quarter leading 43-33.

Mercer clamped down defensively in the final frame, holding Southern Huntingdon to just 9 fourth-quarter points.

Jake Mattocks led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Cole Cunningham had 15 and Daemyin Mattocks added 14.

“I remember my first year, we didn’t even win a single District 10 playoff game — and now, we’ve just won a state game,” says Jake Mattocks. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s just awesome. I mean, I don’t know what to say. It’s the first time, gives me goosebumps.”

The Mustangs move to 21-5 and advance to the PIAA Class 2A second round on Wednesday against Bishop Canevin.

