Obituary: Patsy June Whitten

Patsy June Whitten, age 67, of Bear Creek, Alabama, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her residence.

Patsy was born on April 3, 1955 in Haleyville, Alabama.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Chris Sherrill will officiate.

Patsy is survived by her son, Shane Whitten; siblings, Renae Dorrah, Jonathan (Lisa) McGuire, Kenneth (Linda) McGuire; grandchildren, Blake Whitten and Hunter (Rachel) Whitten; stepson, Stephen (Misty) Whitten; step-grandchildren, Trevor (Amy) Whitten, and Trenton Whitten; and step-great grandchildren, Jackson Mize.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Whitten; father, Lloyd (Dave) McGuire; mother, Inez McGuire; and sister, Joyce Simms.