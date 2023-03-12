Open in App
Bear Creek, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patsy June Whitten

By Nichols Funeral Home,

5 days ago

Patsy June Whitten, age 67, of Bear Creek, Alabama, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her residence.

Patsy was born on April 3, 1955 in Haleyville, Alabama.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Chris Sherrill will officiate.

Patsy is survived by her son, Shane Whitten; siblings, Renae Dorrah, Jonathan (Lisa) McGuire, Kenneth (Linda) McGuire; grandchildren, Blake Whitten and Hunter (Rachel) Whitten; stepson, Stephen (Misty) Whitten; step-grandchildren, Trevor (Amy) Whitten, and Trenton Whitten; and step-great grandchildren, Jackson Mize.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Whitten; father, Lloyd (Dave) McGuire; mother, Inez McGuire; and sister, Joyce Simms.

