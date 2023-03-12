Trump celebrates Kimberly Guilfoyle’s birthday without Ivanka and Jared Kushner

Donald Trump left his private Mar-a-Lago hideaway to celebrate future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle’s over-the-top 54th birthday at a private home in nearby Jupiter, Fla., spies told Page Six.

A Sunshine State political insider told us of the proceedings, “The crowd was not celeb-studded . . . Trump rarely leaves Mar-a-Lago, so it was unusual to see him out in Jupiter . . . He arrived at 8 p.m. and left before 10 p.m. The crowd looked like some neighbors and a lot of potential donors. There were no tickets, but it felt like Kimberly would be calling the guests later for contributions, LOL.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated her birthday in Jupiter, Fla., at a private residence, we hear.Getty Images

Said a source of the Donald, who was seen dancing the night away, “Trump gave a big, long speech praising Kimberly and saying, ‘I look forward to officially welcoming Kimberly into the family when Don [Jr.] marries her . . . we all love her.”

Donald Trump was spotted dancing at Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Florida birthday. Instagram/@kimberlyguilfoyle

The source added that Trump “thanked her for helping with the campaign and said, ‘She’s a terrific addition to the campaign and she and Don are a wonderful couple.’ He then went into a mini-political stump speech and he was glad-handing everyone.”

The source said Trump also made “some tiny jabs at ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ and [President] Biden that got big laughs.”

Polls have shown Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump deadlocked in the early Iowa GOP voting before DeSantis has announced his candidacy.

Donald Trump Jr. gave a speech at the bash for Guilfoyle in front of bout 400 guests. ABC via Getty Images

An insider told us Guilfoyle’s bash included up to 400 guests.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were invited, a source said, but had a previous family commitment. Said a source: “They were invited to Kimberly’s birthday party and were so sad to miss it. Their niece’s bat mitzvah was Thursday evening and it had been planned a long time ago.”

Ivanka, who has stepped back from her dad’s 2024 campaign , seemingly snubbed Guilfoyle, brother Don Jr.’s fiancée, by appearing to crop her out of a photo from half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding last fall.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner did not attend the festivities. GC Images

We hear Don Sr.’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump was at the birthday. A source told us Don Jr. “made a speech, called Kimberly ‘the love of my life’ and said, ‘I’m looking forward to walking her down the aisle.’ He joked Kimberly wears the pants in the family and ‘I always do what she says.’ ”

Guilfoyle was toasted by her future father-in-law at the event. Instagram

The couple also “held hands and worked the room together and separately.”

A Trump rep didn’t get back to us.