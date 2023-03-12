Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Reaches 400 Career Wins

330 of Mike Sullivan's 400 wins have come with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - With their 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan notched his 400 th career win.

Already the winningest coach in Penguins’ history, Sullivan picked up another milestone that not many coaches in the league can say they’ve reached.

“It’s humbling for sure,” Sullivan said. “I think I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of really good players. Great players are what make coaches look smart.”

Sullivan has been the Penguins head coach since the 2015-16 season and has won 330 games in his time with the organization.

Prior to joining the Penguins organization, Sullivan head coached the Boston Bruins the seasons prior to and after the 2004-05 lockout.

Sullivan picked up 70 wins even with the Bruins and coasted around the NHL as an assistant before coming to Pittsburgh.

Newcomer Mikael Granlund has only played four games under Sullivan but it’s already obvious what kind of coach Sullivan is.

“He’s been great,” Granlund said. “You can tell he’s a great coach obviously with what he achieved. I’m really glad to play for him.”

Sullivan has won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Penguins and 400 career wins is nothing to scoff at.

Clearly Sullivan knows what it takes to win and his players are aware of that.

“He demands a lot and cares a ton,” Jake Guentzel said. “It’s cool to see and fun to be a part of it.”

Not only did Sullivan reached his 400 th win over the Flyers but he did it against a man he coached with on multiple teams.

Sullivan and John Tortorella have shared coaching duties with the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vancouver Canucks.

“This group that I’ve had in Pittsburgh have been an unbelievable group to work with,” Sullivan said. “And I’m grateful to all the players that have been a part of it.”

400 is only a small stepping stone in Sullivan’s career; with a whole season still to play before a new three-year contract even kicks in, there’s no telling how high that number can go.

