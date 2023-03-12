Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
AllSooners

OU Softball: Second Inning Explosion Powers Oklahoma Past Mississippi State

By Ryan Chapman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcYZs_0lFsbeXU00

All nine of the Sooners' runs came in the second inning as Oklahoma notched its second straight victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Oklahoma closed its portion of the Bulldog Invitational in style on Saturday .

The Sooners scored all of their runs in the second inning, overpowering the Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-3 in Starkville.

OU moved to 20-1 after reeling off win No. 12 in a row, and the Bulldogs fell to 17-7 on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szdpJ_0lFsbeXU00

Before the fireworks truly got rolling in the second inning, it was actually Mississippi State who looked to score first.

Bulldog first baseman Aquana Brownlee drew a two-out walk to load the bases up.

Bahl then battled a full count before striking out Kiersten Landers to escape the first inning scoreless.

If the Bulldogs had any semblance of momentum, the Sooners snatched it right back in the second inning.

Back-to-back-to-back singles from Alynah Torres , Alyssa Brito and Jordy Bahl immediately juiced the bases with no outs, and Jayda Coleman put the first two runs on the board with a single straight back up the middle.

Tiare Jennings then didn’t have to swing the bat for Oklahoma to put another run on the board. A wild pitch saw Jordy Bahl cross home plate, allowing Coleman to advance to second base.

When she did swing the bat, Jennings reaction on a single to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Haley Lee stopped in and delivered the first extra-base hit of the day, plating Coleman and Jennings on a double that put the Sooners up 5-0.

A bobbled ball in the field allowed Kinzie Hansen to reach safely, scoring Lee from third, but a Rylie Boone strikeout gave the Sooners two outs.

Unbothered by the added pressure, Torres registered her second hit of the inning with a double roped down the left field line that brought Hansen home.

Brito then smashed her second homer of the weekend, as her two-run shot capped off the nine-run inning.

Torres took four straight balls with two outs in the third inning to load the bases, but Brito was unable to extend the lead again, striking out to keep the lead at 9-0 headed into the bottom of the third.

Then the Bulldogs struck back.

Bahl issued a pair of walks, including throwing six straight balls, to start the inning.

Chloe Malau'ulu was able to take advantage, looping a ball into center field to score Mississippi State’s first run of the day.

Bahl then gave up another single to load the bases, and Patty Gasso turned to Alex Storako to clean up the mess.

The right-hander retired three of the four batters she faced, but not before giving up another single to cut OU’s advantage to 9-2.

Oklahoma was again unable to capitalize in the fourth inning, stranding Coleman and Jennings after the Sooner center fielder doubled and Jennings reached right after her on a walk, but Storako kept the Bulldog bats quiet.

Storako impressed, striking out six of the 15 batters she faced in four innings while only allowing three hits and surrendering no free bases via walks.

Freshman left-hander Kierston Deal stepped into the circle for Oklahoma to close out the win in the seventh inning.

Deal did allow a solo blast from Mississippi State's Paige Cook, as the Bulldogs got one run back after two quick outs to start the frame.

The Sooner offense didn’t completely stall after the second inning, but OU struggled to produce with runners on the bases as the game wore on.

Ten runners were stranded by the Sooners after the nine-run explosion early in the game as the Bulldogs were able to limit the damage to the runs allowed in the second inning.

Oklahoma’s final game of the Bulldog Invitational against Omaha on Sunday was cancelled due to the expected weather conditions being poor, but the Sooners worked quickly to find another opponent.

OU will return to action at home on Monday against South Dakota State at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m., and it will serve as a warm up for the Sooners playing host to the No. 5-ranked Florida State Seminoles.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why Oklahoma is So High on 4-Star DL Xadavien Sims' Impressive List of Offers
Norman, OK9 hours ago
OU Softball: Cold Weather Forces Changes to HOF Classic Schedule
Norman, OK9 hours ago
OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma Lands Six on All-Big 12 Team
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma spring football storylines: Venables seeks to right the ship
Norman, OK1 day ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Battles Back to Beat No. 6 Florida State
Norman, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma and Northern Iowa add new quarterback recruits
Norman, OK1 day ago
OU Baseball: Oklahoma's Winning Streak Snapped by Wichita State
Norman, OK2 days ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Embracing 'Big Moments' by Welcoming Florida State
Norman, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Highly-Touted 2025 Quarterback
Norman, OK2 days ago
Why Oklahoma is Getting a 'Worker, a Thinker' and a Leader in New QB Commit Kevin Sperry
Norman, OK2 days ago
Multiple Reports: Oklahoma Sophomore Hitting Transfer Portal
Norman, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma & Oklahoma State Top College Softball Rankings at #1 and #2
Norman, OK2 days ago
Look: Oklahoma Basketball Player Has Entered Transfer Portal
Norman, OK2 days ago
WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Florida State Press Conference
Norman, OK2 days ago
Two schools win two state titles
Dale, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma wants to be the ‘next Texas.’ Imagine that.
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Two Oklahoma cities ranked among worst for allergies
Oklahoma City, OK14 hours ago
Video: 'Southern Living' recognizes 2 Oklahoma small towns
Broken Bow, OK13 hours ago
Oklahoma Has Chances For Severe Storms And Snow
Norman, OK1 day ago
A round to treasure: Paine shoots 10 under his age at Quail Creek Golf & CC
Oklahoma City, OK11 hours ago
Ms. Bradley Moves from University to Middle School
Edmond, OK1 day ago
The Most Expensive House for Sale in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Edmond restaurant owner makes miraculous recovery after near-death accident
Edmond, OK1 day ago
George Strait Busts Into Laughter Talking About How His Label Once Wanted Him To Take His Hat Off And Change His Name
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
The Apache, Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival is Coming Up
Apache, OK8 days ago
OKC State Rep. on losing Volkswagen
Oklahoma City, OK14 hours ago
Oklahoma City bombing figure’s son guilty in Nevada robbery
Oklahoma City, OK13 hours ago
Caddo and Grady Courthouse News
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
The Conservation Fund is working with the state to create Oklahoma's first state forest
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Oklahoma Car Dealership And Local Nonprofit, Team Up For Cancer Patient Surprise
Norman, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy