Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Flint Powers Catholic boys hockey wins Division III state title on last-second goal over East Grand Rapids

By Ronnie Martin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKWmO_0lFsYjLI00

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Flint Powers Catholic Chargers (21-6) beat the East Grand Rapids Pioneers (15-11-2) in the final seconds of the Division III state championship. With the 3-2 victory, Flint Powers won its first state title since moving to the third division.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Last second winner

Midway through the third period, Pioneer senior forward Tyler Sikkenga tied the game at two. The two teams were trading chances down the stretch, but both goalies were holding their ground.

With fewer than ten seconds left, Flint Powers senior forward Cooper Gerhardt won a faceoff in the Pioneer zone. Gerhardt sent a pass down the middle of the ice, splitting the defense and finding fellow senior forward Mason Czarnecki alone at the blue line.

It was just Czarnecki and the goalie with the trophy on the line, and Czarnecki put it in with four seconds on the clock, ultimately giving Flint Powers the win. Czarnecki said he still can’t believe it.

“I never thought I would’ve been that guy,” Czarnecki said. “To do it with this team, and the chemistry we have, especially with Gerhardt, my lifelong friend. We’ve played (together) since day one. For him to give me that pass on the big stage and to make it happen with four seconds left, I’m in awe right now. We’ll remember this for the rest of our lives.”

Kept composure

Flint Powers got its first two goals in the first period. From then until midway through the third, East Grand Rapids found its way back into the game. The Chargers came out of the second intermission putting a lot of pressure on the Pioneer defense.

Flint Powers head coach Travis Perry said it took a certain level of persistence.

“We got the two goal lead early, and we couldn’t get the third one,” Perry said. “They got one, then two, and we started tightening our sticks up a little bit. We took some untimely penalties, I think that hurt a little bit too. But that’s a good team, they beat three ranked teams to get here. Hats off to them for the game.”

East Grand Rapids ascending

East Grand Rapids’ head coach Christopher Newton has improved its hockey program since he arrived in 2019. Newton has led the Pioneers to three regional titles, and now a second place finish in the finals. Newton was a part of the 2014 state championship coaching staff at Farmington High School.

East Grand Rapids has never won a state title, but Newton said they’re close.

“We just have to keep grinding and keep trying to get as many players to come out from our school as possible,” Newton said. “We keep chasing the one thing we’re missing, and that’s a state title. We’re right there, so we’ll just keep plugging away at it.”

Here is our photo gallery from the game:

MHSAA Hockey D3 Final East Grand Rapids vs. Flint Powers Catholic

Photos by Mario Nowak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vWhO_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nffJz_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXPUo_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irfK5_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPdd2_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxtW2_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjJMh_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbS6I_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgzfC_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQzJI_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5iWG_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsJhn_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODLWG_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSPSb_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FM6h_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YTcG_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xhr4_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToszC_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qJop_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAbyc_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUg2q_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNGXp_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prtPB_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jwz85_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyN79_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qp02J_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwT4e_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBuXv_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiTKo_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGyOB_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364Ag7_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBaIn_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yu1da_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33u4aC_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1cdu_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiI38_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u61Q_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZaKw_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHHE2_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uB2s_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XvPZ_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2ZHz_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqkN8_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJHYf_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtxEK_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SP9Xl_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuL0s_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WozI_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282HZj_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahtDw_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLsEf_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s459O_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgs4q_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuRyt_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdAV8_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEz6U_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SQMT_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jctv3_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yz5w7_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyUE1_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kFzq_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdsiW_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW6IB_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jML1_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2AkH_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW8BJ_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y35B9_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDqlV_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av8pC_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGwtl_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43omTK_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9GjB_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21l0Ta_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fiojq_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBp89_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29E4XM_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAnYS_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBcVM_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEqpG_0lFsYjLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0414ho_0lFsYjLI00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Photos: Orchard Lake St. Mary's boys basketball defeats North Farmington in region final
Farmington Hills, MI9 hours ago
Michigan girls basketball 2023 state tournament: Hemlock rolls past Hart to advance to Division 3 final
Hemlock, MI7 hours ago
Chelsea boys basketball defeats Tecumseh in region final
Chelsea, MI22 hours ago
Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize after buying last bingo scratch-off ticket with other winnings
Bay City, MI1 day ago
Section 8 housing voucher waitlist opening in 61 Michigan counties
Lansing, MI3 days ago
New Mexican restaurant for Bay City, Frankenmuth jobs and more business news
Bay City, MI2 days ago
What does bankruptcy of Bally Sports’ parent company mean for Tigers?
Detroit, MI1 day ago
New Slider Joint Opening In Lapeer
Lapeer, MI16 hours ago
Sonic Comes Down! One Step Closer to Chick-fil-A in Flint
Flint, MI1 day ago
Truck snags on low-hanging power line causing explosion, power outage to thousands in Warren
Warren, MI16 hours ago
Detroit Man Goes Viral on TikTok With Epic Window Tint Videos
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Driver heads to court for fatal Oakland County hit-and-run of Michigan State student
Oakland Charter Township, MI2 days ago
Saginaw bridge near expressway closed until summer
Saginaw, MI2 days ago
Mom of Armani Kelly, one of three rappers killed in abandoned building, wants blighted building torn down
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Slows Bar BQ under new ownership with plans to expand in SE Michigan
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Stateside Podcast: Judge Mathis reflects on TV career, Detroit roots
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Look At This Abandoned Detroit School With Laptops Left Inside
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Multiple fire crews called in to subdue early morning blaze that sent residents scrambling at Macomb County apartment complex
New Baltimore, MI14 hours ago
Suspect shot by CPL holder during robbery outside Detroit liquor store
Detroit, MI12 hours ago
At least 10K fish have washed ashore on Belleville Lake. Officials say dam is to blame, not chemicals from Ohio train derailment
Belleville, MI2 days ago
Police investigating hit and run in Saginaw Twp
Saginaw, MI1 day ago
State loses again in appeal over Snyder and Flint water
Flint, MI5 hours ago
Major I-275 project enters third year, will have greater impact on airport travelers
Canton, MI2 days ago
Lansing Area Gas Station Says Never Again to Disgusting Bathrooms
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Marijuana dispensary thieves caught after leading Michigan State Police on chase in stolen pickup truck
Bay City, MI1 day ago
Flint’s share of Saginaw Street bricks project soars to $3.5M
Flint, MI3 days ago
'Stop gaslighting us': Protesters accuse Duggan and Ilitches of new District Detroit empty promises
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-96 in Howell, expressway closed as MSP investigates
Howell, MI16 hours ago
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant opening in metro Detroit on April 1
Livonia, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy