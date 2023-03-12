Flint Powers Catholic boys hockey wins Division III state title on last-second goal over East Grand Rapids

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Flint Powers Catholic Chargers (21-6) beat the East Grand Rapids Pioneers (15-11-2) in the final seconds of the Division III state championship. With the 3-2 victory, Flint Powers won its first state title since moving to the third division.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Last second winner

Midway through the third period, Pioneer senior forward Tyler Sikkenga tied the game at two. The two teams were trading chances down the stretch, but both goalies were holding their ground.

With fewer than ten seconds left, Flint Powers senior forward Cooper Gerhardt won a faceoff in the Pioneer zone. Gerhardt sent a pass down the middle of the ice, splitting the defense and finding fellow senior forward Mason Czarnecki alone at the blue line.

It was just Czarnecki and the goalie with the trophy on the line, and Czarnecki put it in with four seconds on the clock, ultimately giving Flint Powers the win. Czarnecki said he still can’t believe it.

“I never thought I would’ve been that guy,” Czarnecki said. “To do it with this team, and the chemistry we have, especially with Gerhardt, my lifelong friend. We’ve played (together) since day one. For him to give me that pass on the big stage and to make it happen with four seconds left, I’m in awe right now. We’ll remember this for the rest of our lives.”

Kept composure

Flint Powers got its first two goals in the first period. From then until midway through the third, East Grand Rapids found its way back into the game. The Chargers came out of the second intermission putting a lot of pressure on the Pioneer defense.

Flint Powers head coach Travis Perry said it took a certain level of persistence.

“We got the two goal lead early, and we couldn’t get the third one,” Perry said. “They got one, then two, and we started tightening our sticks up a little bit. We took some untimely penalties, I think that hurt a little bit too. But that’s a good team, they beat three ranked teams to get here. Hats off to them for the game.”

East Grand Rapids ascending

East Grand Rapids’ head coach Christopher Newton has improved its hockey program since he arrived in 2019. Newton has led the Pioneers to three regional titles, and now a second place finish in the finals. Newton was a part of the 2014 state championship coaching staff at Farmington High School.

East Grand Rapids has never won a state title, but Newton said they’re close.

“We just have to keep grinding and keep trying to get as many players to come out from our school as possible,” Newton said. “We keep chasing the one thing we’re missing, and that’s a state title. We’re right there, so we’ll just keep plugging away at it.”

