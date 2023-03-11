Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
Sportscasting

Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre: Who Has the Better Record and Stats With the Green Bay Packers?

By Luke Norris,

5 days ago

For more than three decades, the Green Bay Packers have been fortunate enough not to have to worry about what they’re doing at the quarterback position — minus some off-the-field drama, of course. While other NFL teams have gone through dozens upon dozens of signal-callers in that time, the Packers have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers .

After spending his rookie year with the Atlanta Falcons, Favre was traded to Green Bay ahead of the 1992 season and took the starting job from Don Majkowski early in the campaign. The Southern Miss product was a Pro Bowler in five of his first six seasons with the Packers and also won three straight NFL MVPs during that stretch.

He also led the Packers to consecutive Super Bowl appearances following the 1996 and 1997 seasons, winning the first over Drew Bledsoe and the New England Patriots and losing the second to John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

In 2005, with Favre getting older, the Packers took Rodgers with the 24th pick in the NFL Draft. But No. 4 clearly wasn’t ready to retire and remained with the team for three more seasons. With Rodgers ready to take over, Favre was traded to the New York Jets ahead of the 2008 season.

Over the next 15 years, Rodgers won four NFL MVP awards and won a Super Bowl of his own following the 2010 season, just his third as a starter. But despite plenty of strong seasons and four NFC Championship Game appearances after getting his ring, Rodgers and the Packers never made it back to the Super Bowl.

Oddly enough, it seems Rodgers could also be on his way to the Jets. But even if he isn’t traded, one would think his days in Green Bay are over.

So with that in mind, we thought it would be fun to take a look at the tale of the tape between Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, both in the regular season and the postseason.

Enjoy.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre: Who had the better stats and record with the Green Bay Packers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIqkM_0lFsYZSu00
(L-R) Aaron Rodgers; Brett Favre | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images; Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Related

Packers Fans Really Didn’t Want Brett Favre To Be the Quarterback in Green Bay

Let’s first take a look at the regular season. As you’ll see, the numbers are pretty similar for the two Packers legends. Rodgers has the edge in some categories, while Favre is ahead in others.

But before we get to it, it should be noted that all the stats you see below only pertain to what each did while wearing a Green Bay uniform. While this obviously doesn’t apply to Rodgers, it does to Favre, who spent time with the Minnesota Vikings following his short stint with the Jets.

With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s get after it.

Regular Season Aaron Rodgers Brett Favre
Seasons 18 16
Games 230 255
Starts 223 253
Record (Starter) 147-75-1 160-93
Win % .661 .632
Pass Completions 5,001 5,377
Pass Attempts 7,660 8,754
Completion % 65.3% 61.4%
Passing Yards 59,055 61,655
Passing TD 475 442
Interceptions 105 286
Sacks 530 438
Passer Rating 103.6 85.8
Rush Attempts 719 555
Rush Yards 3,466 1,786
Rush TDs 35 13
NFL MVPs 4 3
All-Pro Selections 5 6
Pro Bowl Selections 10 9

As for the postseason, the numbers are pretty similar here as well.

Postseason Aaron Rodgers Brett Favre
Appearances 12 11
Games 22 22
Starts 21 22
Record (Starter) 11-10 12-10
Win % .524 .546
Pass Completions 501 438
Pass Attempts 774 721
Completion % 64.7% 60.7%
Passing Yards 5,894 5,311
Passing TD 45 39
Interceptions 13 28
Sacks 54 33
Passer Rating 100.1 85.2
Rush Attempts 56 51
Rush Yards 285 72
Rush TDs 4 1
Super Bowl Appearances 1 2
Super Bowl Wins 1 1
Super Bowl MVPs 1 0

So what do you think, folks? Of the two quarterbacks who’ve led the Green Bay Packers over the last 30 years, who was better — Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre?

The post Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre: Who Has the Better Record and Stats With the Green Bay Packers? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Lazard Beats Rodgers to Jets; Packers Will Get Comp. Pick
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Pat McAfee Believes ‘Motherf—ing Hippie’ Aaron Rodgers Could Still Retire Amid QB’s Silence
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers gives shout-out to Indian restaurant in former Hooters in Ashwaubenon on Aubrey Marcus podcast
Green Bay, WI14 days ago
NFL world laughs at Jets for desperate Aaron Rodgers moves
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Packers fans react to Rodgers decision to leave Green Bay
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Amid all the Packers, Jets trade talk, Aaron Rodgers sends a little love to Chives Restaurant in Suamico
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
How Tall Is Gonzaga Star Drew Timme and How Much Does He Weigh?
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for New York Jets, he is waiting for Green Bay Packers to complete trade
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Tom Sizemore’s doctors 'have recommended end-of-life decision' after brain aneurysm: 'No further hope'
Los Angeles, CA17 days ago
LIV Golf Gets Thrown Out of the Nightclub in Yet Another Legal Loss
Miami Beach, FL14 hours ago
Marshfield Conspiracy Theories
Marshfield, WI2 days ago
4 Cup Series Drivers Who Are Not and 3 Who Are Not: Atlanta Race Week Edition
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Phoenix Proved Just How Far Apart Former Team Penske Teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski Truly Are
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
2023 Valspar Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
Is Alabama Forward Noah Clowney Related to NFL Star Jadeveon Clowney?
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
Where Did Shaka Smart Coach Before Marquette?
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy