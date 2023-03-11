Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre: Who Has the Better Record and Stats With the Green Bay Packers?

For more than three decades, the Green Bay Packers have been fortunate enough not to have to worry about what they’re doing at the quarterback position — minus some off-the-field drama, of course. While other NFL teams have gone through dozens upon dozens of signal-callers in that time, the Packers have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers .

After spending his rookie year with the Atlanta Falcons, Favre was traded to Green Bay ahead of the 1992 season and took the starting job from Don Majkowski early in the campaign. The Southern Miss product was a Pro Bowler in five of his first six seasons with the Packers and also won three straight NFL MVPs during that stretch.

He also led the Packers to consecutive Super Bowl appearances following the 1996 and 1997 seasons, winning the first over Drew Bledsoe and the New England Patriots and losing the second to John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

In 2005, with Favre getting older, the Packers took Rodgers with the 24th pick in the NFL Draft. But No. 4 clearly wasn’t ready to retire and remained with the team for three more seasons. With Rodgers ready to take over, Favre was traded to the New York Jets ahead of the 2008 season.

Over the next 15 years, Rodgers won four NFL MVP awards and won a Super Bowl of his own following the 2010 season, just his third as a starter. But despite plenty of strong seasons and four NFC Championship Game appearances after getting his ring, Rodgers and the Packers never made it back to the Super Bowl.

Oddly enough, it seems Rodgers could also be on his way to the Jets. But even if he isn’t traded, one would think his days in Green Bay are over.

So with that in mind, we thought it would be fun to take a look at the tale of the tape between Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, both in the regular season and the postseason.

Enjoy.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre: Who had the better stats and record with the Green Bay Packers?

(L-R) Aaron Rodgers; Brett Favre | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images; Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Let’s first take a look at the regular season. As you’ll see, the numbers are pretty similar for the two Packers legends. Rodgers has the edge in some categories, while Favre is ahead in others.

But before we get to it, it should be noted that all the stats you see below only pertain to what each did while wearing a Green Bay uniform. While this obviously doesn’t apply to Rodgers, it does to Favre, who spent time with the Minnesota Vikings following his short stint with the Jets.

With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s get after it.

Regular Season Aaron Rodgers Brett Favre Seasons 18 16 Games 230 255 Starts 223 253 Record (Starter) 147-75-1 160-93 Win % .661 .632 Pass Completions 5,001 5,377 Pass Attempts 7,660 8,754 Completion % 65.3% 61.4% Passing Yards 59,055 61,655 Passing TD 475 442 Interceptions 105 286 Sacks 530 438 Passer Rating 103.6 85.8 Rush Attempts 719 555 Rush Yards 3,466 1,786 Rush TDs 35 13 NFL MVPs 4 3 All-Pro Selections 5 6 Pro Bowl Selections 10 9

As for the postseason, the numbers are pretty similar here as well.

Postseason Aaron Rodgers Brett Favre Appearances 12 11 Games 22 22 Starts 21 22 Record (Starter) 11-10 12-10 Win % .524 .546 Pass Completions 501 438 Pass Attempts 774 721 Completion % 64.7% 60.7% Passing Yards 5,894 5,311 Passing TD 45 39 Interceptions 13 28 Sacks 54 33 Passer Rating 100.1 85.2 Rush Attempts 56 51 Rush Yards 285 72 Rush TDs 4 1 Super Bowl Appearances 1 2 Super Bowl Wins 1 1 Super Bowl MVPs 1 0

So what do you think, folks? Of the two quarterbacks who’ve led the Green Bay Packers over the last 30 years, who was better — Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre?

