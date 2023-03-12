Miami Hurricanes 2023 QB Breakdown: Van Dyke, Brown & Emory Williams

Former Hurricanes starting quarterback Malik Rosier broke down Miami's quarterback room on a new episode of Locked On Canes.

All three of the Miami's scholarship quarterbacks have looked sharp so far in individual drills over the first week of spring practice.

Former Hurricanes signal-caller Malik Rosier, who led the team to a 10-win season and an Orange Bowl bid in 2017, joined me to break down early enrollee freshman Emory Williams , sophomore Jacurri Brown , and incumbent starter, 4th year junior Tyler Van Dyke . Rosier, a quarterbacks coach with QB Country Florida, has worked out Van Dyke before and a colleague of his has trained Williams.

On Emory Williams

"Super accurate. I think he's gonna take the weight room very seriously," Rosier said. "He can add another 10 to 15 pounds of muscle with his size and can and possibly gain another 10 to 15 yards of distance (on his throws). I think he has a lot of upside."

Rosier is impressed with Williams' maturity. Emory has already reached out to Rosier about training with him during Miami's spring break. Players are not required to train during spring break but many, including Williams, have chosen to do so.

"You see his fundamentals. You see his accuracy. When you talk to him, you get the feeling that he loves football and wants to contribute any way he can."

On Jacurri Brown

"I really, really like Jacurri," Rosier said. "I would say out of every quarterback in that room, he by far has the highest ceiling when it comes to his mobility, size, speed, throwing distance and ability to make people miss. Jacurri might be the most athletic guy on our team, period."

"The biggest thing I've always told him is, don't allow your athletic ability to be the only thing you rely on. Make that be plan C. Plan A is your arm. Plan B is your mental game, like how you move guys and the way you conduct your offense. And your last thing, what he's best at, is being athletic, extending plays and making guys miss."

Rosier absolutely believes that Jacurri can put all of his tools together as long as he's coached properly and dedicates extra time to work on his fundamentals.

Rosier said he texted Brown two or three simple things he can work on after watching him practice last Saturday. Rosier believes Brown can make some easy tweaks to become a more accurate passer.

On Tyler Van Dyke

"I 100-percent think this new offense suits him."

Rosier noted to me that Shannon Dawson's air raid will be somewhat similar to Rhett Lashlee's spread offense that Van Dyke thrived in during the 2021 season. The main difference is be that Lashlee's offense goes more vertical than Dawson's, while the air raid will mix in more quick, short strikes with the vertical attacks in order to create mis-matches and yards after catch.

"Pure air raid is about creating space and getting guys catches in the open field. You'll probably see a lot of slants, swing passes and short to intermediate balls. It will be high completions and it's gonna be a lot of fun. You'll see a lot of different (receivers) touch the ball."

Rosier tells me that ball-placement will be the key to finding success. "I think Tyler really fits that system."

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.