Power Outage Interrupts Oscar Rehearsals

The venue where tomorrow’s Oscars ceremony will take place faced a temporary power outage on Saturday afternoon.

Ovation Hollywood — a complex that includes Loews Hollywood Hotel, the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Dolby Theatre, home to the Academy Awards – had a temporary power outage Sunday from noon to about 2:50 p.m., Loews’ front desk told TheWrap.

According to a person with knowledge of the incident, power was out for only a few seconds inside the Dolby, and the rehearsal resumed shortly after. “Everyone who was waiting for credentials has already been taken care of,” the source added.

Earlier this afternoon, the Academy sent an email to credentials attendees that read: “Due to today’s unexpected power outage at Ovation Hollywood, we will be extending Credential Pick-up hours until 7 pm tonight.”

Local shop owners closed their businesses and several people were stuck inside elevators, the AP’s Head of Special News Events Nico Maounis reported via Twitter .

TheWrap has reached out to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for comment.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. PT and conclude at 8 p.m. PT. Red carpet arrivals begin at 2 p.m. PT on E! and 1 p.m. on ABC. ABC’s Oscars Pre-Show kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT.