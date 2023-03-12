Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
TheWrap

Power Outage Interrupts Oscar Rehearsals

By Harper Lambert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNprq_0lFsT5QE00

The venue where tomorrow’s Oscars ceremony will take place faced a temporary power outage on Saturday afternoon.

Ovation Hollywood — a complex that includes Loews Hollywood Hotel, the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Dolby Theatre, home to the Academy Awards – had a temporary power outage Sunday from noon to about 2:50 p.m., Loews’ front desk told TheWrap.

According to a person with knowledge of the incident, power was out for only a few seconds inside the Dolby, and the rehearsal resumed shortly after. “Everyone who was waiting for credentials has already been taken care of,” the source added.

Also Read:
Oscar-Nominated ‘Elvis’ Cinematographer Shares How She’s Helping Women Break Into the Business (Video)

Earlier this afternoon, the Academy sent an email to credentials attendees that read: “Due to today’s unexpected power outage at Ovation Hollywood, we will be extending Credential Pick-up hours until 7 pm tonight.”

Local shop owners closed their businesses and several people were stuck inside elevators, the AP’s Head of Special News Events Nico Maounis reported via Twitter .

TheWrap has reached out to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for comment.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. PT and conclude at 8 p.m. PT. Red carpet arrivals begin at 2 p.m. PT on E! and 1 p.m. on ABC. ABC’s Oscars Pre-Show kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Also Read:
Why the Oscars Still Matter – and Why They Don’t | PRO Video
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
LA Times Drops Use of Word ‘Internment’ to Describe Mass Incarceration of Japanese Americans
Los Angeles, CA42 minutes ago
Watch Adventurers Ski Down Los Angeles Mountain After Freak Snowstorm: ‘How Sweet This Feels’ (Video)
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL12 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Suffers Head Injury in Florida Assault
Fort Lauderdale, FL6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy