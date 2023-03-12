Open in App
Ridgewood, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Driver, 86, OK After SUV Slams Into Hydrant, Pole In Ridgewood

By Jerry DeMarco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWiXL_0lFsSnEI00

An 86-year-old driver from New York State refused medical attention after his SUV knocked over a fire hydrant and slammed into a utility pole in Ridgewood.

Police issued a summons following the crash in the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, March 10. The Emergency Services unit assisted with traffic control.

The Buick Enclave was towed and village firefighters helped clean up the wreckage.

Crews from PSE&G and Veolia Water also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

The Buick Enclave was towed and village firefighters helped clean up the wreckage following the crash on Oak Street in Ridgewood on Friday, March 10.

Boyd A. Loving
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Night-Riding Bicyclist Struck Near Hasbrouck Heights Hilton
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ9 hours ago
Missing Manhole Cover Causes Delays On Route 1 In Plainsboro
Plainsboro Township, NJ6 hours ago
Driver Killed In Single-Car Crash On Meadowbrook State Parkway
Hempstead, NY4 hours ago
Driver Flees Cops, Crashes Into Second Car During Traffic Stop In Baldwin, Police Say
Baldwin, NY7 hours ago
Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze On Jersey Shore
Belmar, NJ1 day ago
Woman Killed In House Fire On Jersey Shore
Belmar, NJ10 hours ago
Man Steals Car While Owner Quickly Runs Inside Home In Putnam Valley, Police Say
Putnam Valley, NY4 hours ago
UPDATE: Four Women Hospitalized, One Serious, From Fentanyl ODs At Riverside Square Mall
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Woman Hospitalized After Fall From Paramus Mall Escalator
Paramus, NJ12 hours ago
Traffic Alert: GSP South near exit 117, one person reported injured.
Hazlet, NJ1 day ago
Closure Scheduled For Portion Of Long Island Highway
Hempstead, NY16 hours ago
Smoke Shop Busted Selling Marijuana Without License In Bridgeport, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT4 hours ago
Bergen Man Claims To Be NJ TRANSIT CEO, Steals Agency Garb, Starts Bus Fire, Authorities Charge
Fairview, NJ2 days ago
Woman With Handgun Seized At Konica-Minolta HQ Off Route 17
Ramsey, NJ10 hours ago
Brawl Between Paterson Officials Nearly Breaks Out During Council Meeting
Paterson, NJ11 hours ago
25-Year-Old Nabbed For Armed Robbery Of Massapequa Hotel Guest, Police Say
Massapequa, NY12 hours ago
61-Year-Old Nabbed For Attempting To Steal Moped At Darien Train Station, Police Say
Darien, CT10 hours ago
Woman, Juvenile Charged With Destroying Headstone At Bridgeport Cemetery, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Video Shows Paterson Non-Violence Activist Bursting From Bathroom With Knife When He's Shot
Paterson, NJ2 hours ago
Armed Carjacker Rams Police Cruiser Caught After Short Chase On Long Island
Wheatley Heights, NY1 day ago
Firearm Parts, Forged Documents Seized From Teen In Yorktown: Police
Yorktown, NY9 hours ago
WILD CHASE: Fleeing Driver Makes K-Turn On Route 17, Goes Wrong Way In Mid-Morning Traffic
Saddle River, NJ3 days ago
Dead Dolphin Washes Up At State Marina In Middletown
Middletown, NJ7 hours ago
Speeding Teen Crashes Parents' Corvette In Edison
Edison, NJ4 days ago
Police Investigating Death Of Popular Westport Chef Outside Of Restaurant
Westport, CT1 day ago
100 Pounds Of Pot, 30 Pounds Of Hash Oil, ‘Shrooms, More Seized In Route 17 Stop: Mahwah PD
Mahwah, NJ2 days ago
Wayne Driver Charged With DWI Assault In Horrific Ridgewood Crash
Ridgewood, NJ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy