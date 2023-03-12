Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
See more from this location?
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Hikers Take Guided Tour Of St. Francis Dam Ruins Ahead Of 95th Anniversary Of Collapse

By Dani Gallegos,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wY28W_0lFsR4kl00

Hikers took a guided tour of the St. Francis Dam ruins Saturday, a day before the 95th anniversary of the structure’s collapse.

On Saturday afternoon, a group of hikers watched a presentation about the St. Francis Dam collapse and took a guided tour held by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6vlJ_0lFsR4kl00

Zena Taher/KHTS News

“We’ve driven past this so many times and thought it was such a beautiful building and had looked into it a little on our own,” said Pam Shackleford, who attended the event with her husband. “We wanted to have a chance to come and visit it with people who really know the history and see it up close.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl68M_0lFsR4kl00

Zena Taher/KHTS News

The tour marked the first held by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society since the pandemic began.

“The tours are to keep the memory alive, because I think there is a memory within the community of the flood zone,” said Ann Stansell, who served as tour guide on the hike. “Largely, on a community, state, national level, people don’t remember.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tZmv_0lFsR4kl00

Ann Stansell gesturing toward where the “tombstone” ruins used to be located. Zena Taher/KHTS News

Stansell is on the board of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society and the St. Francis Dam National Memorial Foundation.

“I’d been on this tour before,” said Ginny Connor, who was attending the event. “This is an interesting subject for me and one that I’ve read about and watched videos about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmaoB_0lFsR4kl00

Hikers look at a large piece of rubble left over from the dam collapse. Zena Taher/KHTS News

Nearly 95 years ago, on March 12, 1928, the St. Francis Dam broke and killed more than 400 people in Santa Clarita and in the surrounding area.

Around midnight, the dam broke and sent water down San Francisquito Canyon all the way through Castaic Junction, Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, Piru, Camulos, Bardsdale, Fillmore and Ventura before hitting the ocean between Oxnard and Ventura.

When the dam collapsed, it destroyed several homes and other types of property for 55 miles and about 37.5 square miles of farmland were entirely swept away due to the water break.

The death toll due to the disaster was estimated at around 450. Bodies were discovered miles away from where the water had originally hit them.

This is the second largest loss of life in a single disaster in California followed by the San Francisco earthquake in 1906 killing over 3,000 people.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL12 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Rottweiler Attacks Woman, Dog In Stevenson Ranch
Stevenson Ranch, CA4 hours ago
‘It Is Up To All Of Us To Challenge Racism’: Hart District, NAACP Come Together To Address Slurs In Social Media Posts
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
NAACP Santa Clarita Set To Host Press Conference On Racial Slurs In Social Media Video
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy