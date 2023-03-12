Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

McEntire’s dazzling complete-game mound effort leads Hogs over Dogs

By Dudley E. Dawson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXn49_0lFsPvwF00

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

It looks like the Will McEntire Pitching Experience, which was a struggle earlier this season, is clearly back on track.

McEntire (3-0) allowed just one unearned run on three hits in a sparkling, 97-pitch, complete-game effort on the mound as Arkansas downed Louisiana Tech 6-1 Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Kendall Diggs, Peyton Holt and Jace Bohrofen all hit solo homers and Peyton Stovall came up just a homer short of the cycle in a game that was a pleasure for Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn to watch.

“Well, obviously, it was just a great job by Will McEntire, who gave us a great outing when we needed it,” Van Horn said. “We’ve had some injuries and we had to use some guys on Tuesday that we were hoping we weren’t going have to double up too much, if any, this weekend.

“For him to go out and give us like nine innings with under a hundred pitches, that was big for our bullpen and I am sure it was big for his confidence. His cutter was really good today and it made his fastball look even harder than it was.”

Only one Bulldog got to second base during the McEntire’s gem – the first nine-inning complete game by a Razorback pitcher since Dominic Taccolini’s 10-inning complete game shutout against SEC East foe Kentucky in 2016.

McEntire, a 6-4, 240-pound redshirt junior, fanned six and issued just one free pass.

“He was locating pretty much wherever he wanted, whenever he wanted it and that cutter was really good,” Van Horn said.

McEntire knew he had good stuff early and also praised catcher Hudson Polk for helping him with his gem.

“I just felt like I had most of my pitches today, and we knew they were going to be aggressive,” McEntire said, “and I’ve got to give credit to Polk behind the dish. He called a great game, getting a bunch of soft contact, and then defense played really well all day.”

McEntire begin to think about a complete game just before the seventh-inning stretch.

“I think when I went back out for the seventh and I had a fairly quick seventh, I thought that I could finish it,” McEntire said.

Van Horn knew that McEntire was going to have a strong day early on in the outing.

“I didn’t know about going the distance because you can never project that really,” Van Horn said. “But in the sixth inning, his pitch count was really low and he had  couple of really quick innings…a nine pitch inning and then less than that.

“We knew he was going to be good probably going into the third.”

McEntire got ovations from the crowd after finishing the seventh and eighth innings, but admits he was too locked in to fully appreciate them.

“I mean, you hear it, but you try and block it out and just focus on what you’re trying to do at hand,” noted McEntire who said he enter the ninth saying to himself “three more outs. Just three more.”

Arkansas (12-2) is now set up to sweep the three-game series in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale with the Bulldogs (8-6).

Hunter Hollan (2-0, 2.30) will take the mound for Arkansas, who had Friday stater Hagen Smith (3-0, 1.40) enter the fifth inning with a no-hitter in what turned into a 7-4 Razorback win.

McEntire was big down the stretch for Arkansas last season, but had struggled in the fall and in his first few outings this season.

He has lowered his ERA from over 6.00 down to 3.48 in his last two starts.

“It was frustrating,” McEntire said. “I wanted to start off how I did last year at the end of the year, and then you’ve just got to fight through it and keep getting better, and eventually you’ll find success.”

McEntire is hopeful this effort will jump start him into a great SEC season with Auburn visiting Arkansas next weekend as league plays opens.

“That’s the plan, just keep building off this start,” McEntire said.

Arkansas jumped ahead 1-0 in the first when Brady Slavens doubled home Jared Wegner, whose fielder’s choice forced out Tavian Josenberger after he singled.

The Razorback lead grew to 3-0 in the second when Diggs and Holt homered on back to back pitches from Bulldogs starting and losing pitcher  Rawley Hector (1-2).

Bohrofen, hitting .442 on the season, launched his fifth  home run in – and his fourth in as many games – to surge Arkansas ahead 4-0 in the fourth.

Louisiana Tech freshman Karson Evans’ RBI single cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to 4-1 in the fifth.

But the Razorbacks answered right back in the Botton in the bottom of the fifth when Stovall doubled home John Bolton for a 5-1 advantage.

“He (Stovall) was swinging it really good, and then he hurt his thumb,” Van Horn said. “Then he sat a game or two, and then he played. The first two games back, he went like 0-for-8. After that, he’s been amazing at the plate. The one today… They were all impressive, but the 1-2 pitch he went down and just smoked that thing over the first baseman’s head, that was big. They had just scored.

“…That was a big swing for us, kind of threw the momentum back on our side. He lines out to short in his only out. He hit that ball hard into center against the wind. Without the wind, that ball might hit the fence in the air or go out of the park. He’s swinging it really well, seeing it really good. “

Stovall then tripled in the eighth and scored on Jared Wegner’s single, which extended his hitting streak to seven games.

“The top of the order has done a good job,” Van Horn said. “ I feel like our hitters can wear you down mentally a little bit, fouling off pitches.”

Photo by John D. James

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Arkansas set to use Smith as pitching wildcard in SEC-opening series with Auburn
Fayetteville, AR5 hours ago
Arkansas completes mid-week sweep of UNLV
Fayetteville, AR22 hours ago
Arkansas looks to finish strong with WNIT opportunity
Fayetteville, AR18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresh faces help Arkansas down UNLV in opener
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Where to watch Arkansas Razorbacks take on Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament
Fayetteville, AR8 hours ago
Hogs moving on in NCAA Tournament; take down Illinois 73-63
Fayetteville, AR4 hours ago
Starting FIVE! Deep-dive takes on handful of reasons Arkansas can make NCAAT run
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Diamond Hogs host Hustlin’ Rebels for a pair
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
March Madness is Why Nick Smith Jr. Came Back
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Can the Hogs make a run in the NCAA Tournament? Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson weighs in
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players talk about matching up with Illinois in NCAA Tournament
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Black Music Symposium underway at University of Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Arkansas bill would prevent cities from disallowing pet stores from buying from kennels, breeders
Fayetteville, AR33 minutes ago
KNWA Today: UAMS to distribute in-home COVID-19 test kits
Fayetteville, AR11 hours ago
Fort Smith Air Base to host military pilot training
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
Fort Smith teen reported missing this morning
Fort Smith, AR9 hours ago
Vocal workshops announced for VoiceJam A Cappella Festival at WAC
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
NWA students to compete in pastry culinary competition
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Walmart AMP wants to hire up to 300 for 2023 season
Rogers, AR12 hours ago
Washington Regional to offer new robotic hip replacement technology
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Walmart AMP to host job fair for 2023 season
Rogers, AR12 hours ago
Remarkable Women: Debbie Mays
Siloam Springs, AR1 day ago
Florida man convicted in Arkansas police chief’s death to be released from prison
Lowell, AR1 hour ago
Mount Sequoyah Community Center celebrates 100 years
Fayetteville, AR9 hours ago
Former Arsaga’s at the Depot building catches fire again
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Prescribed burns planned for Pea Ridge National Military Park
Pea Ridge, AR5 hours ago
Meth lands Springdale woman 9 years in prison
Springdale, AR10 hours ago
Bentonville Schools will consolidate bus stops starting next year
Bentonville, AR1 day ago
KNWA Today: Donation drive for the E.R.C.
Springdale, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy