Man found dead at RV parking lot, officials say

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man was found dead in an RV park, officials say.
The man was found today, at the Andy Bowie Park parking lot not breathing. When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the man was dead, officials say. Decomposing body found Saturday morning; investigation underway, officials say
No foul play was suspected.
This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.
