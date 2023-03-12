Pedro Pascal Admits He’s ‘A Little Embarrassed’ Watching Fancams of Himself

By now, we’ve all probably seen the many Pedro Pascal fancams in different projects and on the red carpet. Fancams are not new, especially on TikTok, as most are usually a form of fan appreciation for favorite stars. However, for Pascal, most of the edits are raunchy, and the actor now claims he gets a little embarrassed watching fancams of himself.

The recent surge of Pedro Pascal fancams on TikTok

Pedro Pascal as teacher Mr. Ben during the Fancam Assembly sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” I Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Pascal is one of the most popular actors today. The star has been acting for decades now, and although much of his work has gone under the radar, social media platforms such as TikTok have introduced him to newer audiences through fancams.

Edits featuring Pascal continue to grow In popularity. The hashtag #pedropascaledit currently has over 1 billion views, while #pedropascalsupremacy has 164 million views on TikTok.

Pascal addressed the fancam situation in a recent SNL sketch where he played a dumbfounded high school teacher who tries to get his students to use technology responsibly. He tells the students that the rules are simple; Do not bully others online Do not access inappropriate content, and most importantly, do not make fancams of the school staff.

The teens have an issue with the latter rule because they have made many edits of his character, claiming he has them “in a chokehold.” Pascal’s longtime friend Sarah Paulson who has also had several fancams of herself, joined him, declaring, “He’s Daddy. I’m Mommy. And we are all a happy family. No crumbs left.”

Pedro Pascal feels embarrassed sometimes watching fancams of himself

Pascal has been open about watching the edits of himself. In a Lie Detector Test game with Vanity Fair , Pascal admitted to watching fan accounts whenever he feels down about himself. The actor revealed his favorite account is called “Pedro Pascal Fan Account.” Pascal has also gotten in on the joke recently, proclaiming, “I am your cool slutty daddy,” while speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new show The Last of Us .

Although self-aware, Pascal has admitted to sometimes being embarrassed about the fancams. The 47-year-old star recently sat down with MTV UK to play “Is It the Way?” When asked how he feels watching the edits of him, the Narcos actor said, “This is not the way. I mean, I’m not against them, but I get a little embarrassed.”

Pascal clarified that he doesn’t want anyone to stop making them and even agreed with the interviewer that some edits are “genuine cinematic masterpieces.” “There was one that I saw that someone sent to me, and I was like, ‘This is special.’ It was very good because it also included one of my favorite movies Jurassic Park .”

‘The Mandalorian’ is in high gear

Related

Here’s Why a Young Pedro Pascal Wasn’t Allowed to Watch ‘The Breakfast Club’

The highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian finally arrived on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, with more episodes expected to air every Wednesday. The Mandalorian Season 3 will have eight episodes, and Disney has already confirmed a fourth season is in the works.

Pascal reprises his role as the title character, a bounty hunter on a mission to redeem his past and protect the Force-sensitive Grogu (Baby Yoda). Katee Sackhoff also returns as Bo-Katan Kryze in a leading capacity, a promotion from her recurring role in season 2.