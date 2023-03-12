Open in App
Rockford, IL
Rockford residents learn about local icon: The Sock Monkey

By Jack Baudoin,

5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local families spent their Saturday learning about an iconic symbol from Rockford; the sock monkey.

“Sock Monkey Madness” was held at Midway Village Museum. People of all ages learned about the importance of the sock monkey to the city’s industrial past and growth.

There was lots of fun to partake in. Everyone could make their own sock monkey, play at the puppet station and enjoy some food.

For those friends that had an injury, residents could take them to “Sockford General.”

“…To tell the story of the Nelson Knitting Company, where the sock monkey doll started with the Rockford sock in 1932,” said Luke Fredrickson, marketing director of Midway Village. “It’s a fun thing for people to come learn, enjoy, create and do it all together.”

There was also a bonus. The first 150 families who went out to the event got ticket vouchers for a Rockford IceHogs game.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

