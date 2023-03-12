Open in App
Minnesota State
New York Post

Minnesota dad kills elderly sex offender with moose antler: report

By David Spector,

5 days ago

A Minnesota dad confessed to killing a sex offender he believed had once stalked his toddler daughter — and even “finished him off” with a moose antler, according to court documents obtained by Fox News .

Levi Axtell, 27, walked into a police station on March 8 covered in blood, fell to his knees and told cops he fatally beat Lawrence V. Scully, 77, with a shovel, Fox reported.

He added he’d “finished” the job with the moose part, he allegedly told cops.

With his hands on his head, Axtell then demanded to be handcuffed and threatened to hurt others if he wasn’t restrained, according to the report.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said they found Scully dead inside his home in Grand Marias, about two hours north of Duluth.

Axtell accused Scully of attempting to stalk his toddler daughter.
Getty Images/Westend61

A witness called 911 after seeing someone “smash” a car in Scully’s drive and run into the older man’s home, police said. The witness then heard screaming, according to authorities.

Scully had been convicted of molesting a 6-year-old girl in 1979.

The pair had a long history of conflict, according to reports.

In 2018, Axtell accused Scully of “stalking” and “attempting to groom” his then-toddler daughter at her day care by parking his van at the facility, and tried to obtain an order of protection against the older man, according to WTIP .

The request was initially granted only to be dismissed weeks later.

About two years later Axtell posted “Only cure for pedophiles? A bullet” on Facebook, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported .

Axtell was arraigned Friday on a second-degree murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.

There had been recent allegations against Scully, but Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen told the Associated Press they “didn’t reveal anything” and that most of the reports were “regarding harassment.”

Axtell is next due in court April 10.

