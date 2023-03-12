Norfolk State can’t convert in final seconds, falls to top-seeded Howard in MEAC championship game

Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones, right, listens to an assistant coach during the second half of the MEAC Tournament Championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Norfolk, Va. Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

In the end, Plan A wasn’t there. Plan B was pretty solid, but it didn’t quite work.

As a result, Norfolk State was left to make other plans.

Jelani Williams scored 20 points and top-seeded Howard overcame a four-point deficit in the final 13.2 seconds Saturday in a dramatic 65-64 win over the third-seeded Spartans in the MEAC Tournament championship game at Scope Arena.

The victory sent the Bison (21-12) to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Barring an unlikely berth in a secondary postseason tournament, NSU finished its season at 21-11.

“I’m really at a loss for words,” said Spartans coach Robert Jones, whose team walked right up to the edge of a third straight MEAC Tournament title. “That locker room is inconsolable right now. It’s tough to see those guys go out the way we went out.”

It doesn’t get much tougher. Trailing by the final margin with 4.3 seconds left, NSU inbounded the ball from the sideline in the frontcourt. Jones said the goal was to get the ball to star guard Joe Bryant for a quick shot, but he wasn’t open.

Instead, Dana Tate lobbed the ball to forward Kris Bankston on the baseline for a one-on-one chance. Bankston backed his defender down and tried a closely contested reverse layup.

The ball hit the bottom of the rim, the Bison got the rebound, the final horn sounded, cannons fired purple-and-gold confetti into the air and the Spartans were left to retreat to their locker room at the opposite corner of the cavernous arena, walking past as Howard’s players made confetti angels on the floor.

“What a battle,” said Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney, who orchestrated the organic turnaround of a program that won just four games in 2019-20, his first season at the school. “I’m a little speechless. This is surreal for me.”

The Bison needed a little late help to win. With NSU leading 64-63 and 13.2 seconds left, Spartans guard Cahiem Brown threw an inbounds pass intended for Bryant, who zigged when Brown expected him to zag.

The ball bounded untouched across the sideline, and Williams made a pair of high-stakes free throws to put Howard ahead and set up Bankston’s miss at the horn.

The teams combined to shoot 54 free throws in a tightly officiated contest. Bankston, NSU’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder and shot-blocker, was limited to six points in 12 minutes after spending most of the game in foul trouble.

Jones had no regrets about going to Bankston at the end.

“Banks had the one-on-one,” said Jones, who chalked up the earlier botched inbounds play to “a miscommunication between Cahiem and Joe.” “He probably could’ve took a better shot, but he had a one-on-one. But he shoots 70% from the field, so you’ve got to take your chances with a guy shooting 70% from the field with a one-on-one situation.”

Tate led the Spartans with 19 points. Bryant, the two-time reigning MEAC Player of the Year, scored 18.

The Bison’s Shy Odom was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Performer.

The Spartans knocked off No. 6 Coppin State and No. 2 North Carolina Central on consecutive nights, working until nearly midnight to oust the Eagles in overtime Friday.

Howard reached the final by vanquishing No. 6 South Carolina State and No. 4 Maryland Eastern Shore, with a day off Thursday as a result of earning the top seed.

“These guys here, nobody gave them a chance,” Blakeney, a former Duke star, said as Scope’s net hung around his neck. “A lot of people gave up on them, and that’s our whole team.”

The Bison closed the first half with an efficient 9-0 run over the last 2:25 to take a 33-27 lead into the break.

Howard, which trailed by as many as six in the opening minutes after stumbling out of the gate, shot 48% and made 5 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half as the lead changed hands five times.

The loss ended a season of especially lofty expectations for the Spartans, who returned 12 players from last season’s title team.

Among those to be immediately lost to graduation are Bryant, Bankston and Tate. Jones was especially wistful about Bryant, who won five championships, two player of the year awards and two tournament MOPs.

“Joe is the most decorated Division I player that we’ve had,” Jones said. “So he should get his number retired.”

Bankston retired his own. As Howard rebounded his late miss and the celebration began, Bankston turned his back to the court and ripped his jersey right down the middle in frustration.

He was hardly alone.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Jones said. “That game was heartbreaking, honestly.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com . Twitter @DavidHallVP.