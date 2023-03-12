Open in App
Sullivan County, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Animal Shelter hosting ‘Egg My Yard’ fundraiser

By Faith Little,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDAna_0lFsLvwN00

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is taking the hard work out of Easter for parents and dog owners with an ‘Egg My Yard’ fundraising event.

Families can pay a fee and shelter staff will hide eggs in participants’ yards the night before Easter, according to a post by the shelter .

The event is intended for children, dogs and adults. Plastic eggs for children will be filled with various chocolate and fruit candies, plastic eggs for dogs will contain various treats and the option for adults will consist of mini liquor bottles, according to the shelter.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, according to facility staff. Prices are listed below:

  • Kid version: 20 eggs $25
    • 50 eggs $40
    • 75 eggs $55
    • 100 eggs $70
  • Dog version: 25 eggs $20
  • Adult version: 25 mini liquor bottles $75 (ID required at delivery; decorated, not inside eggs.)

Availability is first come, first served and space is limited, according to the shelter. The shelter said it will update its social media once spaces are full.

Shelter staff told News Channel 11 they have the capacity to take ‘around 40 orders of 25 eggs, at least’. Staff said they may be able to do more depending on what area of the region a potential order is for, and how many existing orders are in that area.

This event is open to residents of the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, according to the shelter’s social media post. Addresses will be verified for delivery upon ordering, the shelter said.

Those wishing to order can email ASOSCfundraising@gmail.com or text 423-534-5151. Orders close on April 4 or when spaces are full.

For more information visit the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County’s social medi a .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hawkins Co. Humane Society in search of future pet owners
Rogersville, TN1 day ago
Washington Co./Johnson City EMS training on children’s restraints in ambulances
Johnson City, TN4 hours ago
Holston Habitat to dedicate ‘recycled’ Johnson City home to new family
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
‘Rockin’ for Rescues’ happening this April in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN7 hours ago
New family ready to move into 'recycled' Habitat house
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events in the Tri-Cities
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Fire department investigating Johnson City house fire
Johnson City, TN12 hours ago
BTPD retired narcotics K9 succumbs to cancer
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Bristol train station ready for passenger routes
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Bluff City alderwoman asks to resign
Bluff City, TN5 hours ago
Jolene, Boone welcome first eaglet of 2023 to Johnson City nest
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Fred Sauceman: Tipton's Café, a Depot Street centerpiece, survives in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN1 day ago
News Channel 11 celebrates 70 years in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN1 day ago
Shirley’s Home Cooking to close after 33 years, owners say
Hampton, TN22 hours ago
‘Gym Dog’ in Elizabethton to host sports showcase
Elizabethton, TN2 days ago
Restoration underway at Rogersville’s first Black Presbyterian church
Rogersville, TN1 day ago
Kingsport girl awaits heart transplant
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
KFD investigating early morning fire
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Bays Mountain announces official license plate
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
2023 Racks by the Tracks dates, costs announced
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Community Heroes: Boutique owner champions local artists, encourages involvement
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Archie Campbell Museum in Bulls Gap celebrates comic’s roots
Bulls Gap, TN1 day ago
Fatal car fire in Greeneville church parking lot ruled an accident
Greeneville, TN10 hours ago
History printed in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN1 day ago
City, community work together on future Bristol skate park
Bristol, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy