Open in App
Owego, NY
See more from this location?
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill boys basketball routs Owego in Class B regional final

By Phil Blackwell,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czL04_0lFsKDnE00

SYRACUSE – Just as it has done many times before, the Westhill boys basketball team will culminate a season in close pursuit of a state Class B championship.

The Warriors easily secured another trip to the state final four Saturday at SRC Arena when it took apart Section IV champion Owego Free Academy 72-38 in the Class B regional final.

In every way this game did not resemble the tense, emotional battles Westhill waged on this same court just to get the Section III title, first avenging a string of defeats to Chittenango in the semifinals and then outlasting Marcellus in the sectional title game.

Instead, what the regional game amounted to was waiting for a moment where Owego, heavily dependent on outside shooting, started to miss on a regular basis and the Warriors took full advantage.

Frustrated by Westhill’s constant man-to-man pressure, Owego began to rush shots and, for a stretch of nearly seven minutes spanning the first and second quarters, was shut out.

That stretch began when the score was still 12-8, and continued until it had gone 30-8 in the middle of a second – a run of 18 unanswered points.

Shawn Mayes’ 3-pointer launched the run, with free throws from Kam Langdon and a 3-pointer from Luke Gilmartin making it 20-8 by the end of the opening quarter.

As Owego stayed cold and unable to break out of its drought, six of the next 10 points were put in by James Derrick, with Omar Robinson and Sean Rogers also contributing free throws.

Even when Owego broke the drought, Westhill stretched its margin to 38-16 by halftime and did not let up, ultimately building a 61-28 advantage before the starters rested early in the fourth quarter.

Robinson finished with a team-high 18 points, followed closely by Mayes’ 17 points and Langdon’s 16 points, yet another display of solid scoring balance from a team accustomed to it.

Now it’s to Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena, where Westhill has a chance to add yet another state Class B title to the four it earned from 2010 to 2017.

Getting it will mean having to beat Section V’s Newark in Saturday morning’s state semifinal at 10:45 a.m. The winner gets to Sunday’s 1 p.m. state final against Catholic Central or Southampton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
ORANGE ZONE: Adrian Autry brings a CNY native home to Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse women’s basketball: guard Olivia Schmitt announces commitment to the Orange
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Gerry McNamara on his relationship with Adrian Autry, his love for Syracuse, his coaching goals
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches hit the recruiting trail hard, and it’s glorious
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
West Genesee hockey claims first state championship since 2010
Camillus, NY4 days ago
Skaneateles hockey rolls to state Division II championship
Skaneateles, NY4 days ago
Baldwinsville girls bowling earns state Division I championship
Baldwinsville, NY5 days ago
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star target’s team is No. 1 seed in GEICO Nationals
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Liverpool girls basketball earns trip to state Class AA final four
Albany, NY5 days ago
Athletes At College In Upstate New York Accuse Coach Of Bullying
Hamilton, NY1 day ago
Your Stories Q&A: When will Corso’s Cookies factory store open in North Syracuse?
North Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Radio station fires Brent Axe for ‘negative’ Syracuse sports talk
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Syracuse Radio Personality Fired for ’Negative’ Coverage of Orange
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Woodhull Sets Stage for ’23 at Arnot Mall
Big Flats, NY2 days ago
Police reveal plot to carry out mass shooting at a Syracuse area Tops supermarket
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Thirty years since the Blizzard of ’93
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
2 huge 90s rock bands to headline 2023 Taste of Syracuse this summer
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
See how much snow has fallen so far in Central NY in this mid-March nor’easter (chart)
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
C-NS HS presents ‘Mean Girls: High School Version’
North Syracuse, NY4 days ago
POLL RESULTS: Where has the best pizza in the Twin Tiers?
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Winter storm warning tonight through Wednesday morning in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Winter storm warning for Central NY: Storm starts earlier, snow possibly 2 inches an hour
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
New Upstate NY concert to celebrate 50th anniversary of 1973 Summer Jam
Canandaigua, NY2 days ago
Two men are shot multiple times on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Heavy wet snow and wind impacting CNY Monday night through Wednesday morning
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Late Season Winter Storm Could Dump More Than a Foot of Heavy Snow in Mohawk Valley
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Grab Your Tickets For 2 Classic Alternative Bands In Upstate New York
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Brent Axed At ESPN Radio Syracuse
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Cheer team remembers woman who died after being trampled at Rochester concert
Rochester, NY6 days ago
Geneva man arrested for strangling child
Geneva, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy