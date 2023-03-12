Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm up is on the way

Gusty winds have caused blowing snow and blizzard conditions shutting down some roads on the eastern side of Montana, but this will come to end as we get late into the evening. Sunday will be much quieter across the area while remaining cooler than average.

We'll enjoy warmer highs and lows Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions although snow showers will be possible in the western mountains Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be our warmest day in some time with a few spots possibly pushing near 60°.

We're keeping an eye on an area of low pressure coming out of the west that will bring a chance of light rain or even snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, but the Beartooths could receive up to 4" of snowfall. Some rain could mix in there as well.

This system will also bring cooler, more seasonal temperatures Wednesday through the rest of the work week. Expecting mostly dry conditions during that stretch, too.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s on Sunday, 40s/50s on Monday, 50s on Tuesday then mainly 40s for the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits and teens tonight and Sunday night, 20s/30s Monday night and Tuesday night then mainly 20s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com