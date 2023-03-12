Obituary: Louise McGriff

Louise McGriff, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Friday evening, March 10, 2023, at the age of 88. Louise was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on Sept. 26, 1934, to Odes Oliver and Georgia E. Lewis Taylor.

Ms. McGriff worked for King Edward as well as for Cullman Products before retiring. She enjoyed attending church at New Hope #2 Baptist Church and was active in New Hope’s FAN Club. Louise was a good cook, and her Red Velvet Cake and Banana Pudding were family favorites. Ms. McGriff was a loving wife and adoring mother to her two boys, and she also enjoyed being a grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Ms. McGriff is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Milton T. McGriff; and her brothers, Hubert Taylor and Ernie Taylor.

She is survived by her sons, Mike McGriff (Lisa), David McGriff (Brenda); grandchildren, Lee McGriff (Ashley), Matt McGriff (Heather), Amanda Kelly (Justin), David Segers (Sonya), Brian Segers (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Alliyah Yeager (Hunter), Leighton McGriff, Liam McGriff, Taylor Bonnett (Justin), Dawson Segers (Caidyn), Haylie Segers, Chloe Reid (Will), Avery Barnett, Carter Tankersley, Jack Kelly, Colt Kelly, Audrey Kelly; great-great-grandchildren, Brynlee Bonnett, Jettson Bonnett; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Immediately following visitation, family and friends will gather at Holly Pond Cemetery where a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., with Bro. Layne Howard officiating.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the McGriff family.