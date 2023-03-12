Open in App
Smyrna, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Lucky person in Carteret County wins $1.1 million jackpot, largest in Fast Play history

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xJwe_0lFsIDio00 One lucky person in Carteret County is over $1.1 million richer after winning the Fast Play jackpot prize.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said the $20 100x the cash ticket was purchased from Handy House #2 on US 70 in Smyrna.

When the ticket was purchased officials said the jackpot stood at $920,417. Since the ticket was $20, the winner will receive 100 percent of the jackpot plus $200,000 making it Fast Play's largest jackpot prize in history.

According to the NC Lottery, the previous largest jackpot was $691,417 won in November of 2020.
