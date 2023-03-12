Open in App
Double Springs, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gloria Jean Jacks

By Nichols Funeral Home,

5 days ago

Gloria Jean Jacks, age 75, of Double Springs, Alabama, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Princeton Hospital.

She was born on July 27, 1947 in Haleyville, Alabama. Gloria was a Proverbs 31 woman and very well-rounded. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She was known as a woman of many talents, and a very hard working poultry farmer. Gloria was all about the kids and grandkids. She was very optimistic, a great listener, a great cook, and was always ready to help. Gloria was the most loving person.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Double Springs, where the service will be held at 4 p.m. Burial will follow in adjoining Cemetery. Brother Benny Knight will officiate.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Danny Joe Jacks; children, Myra Jean Vickery, Jason Andrew Jacks, and Sidney Jo Jacks; grandchildren, Britney Leann Jacks, Austin Lamar Williams, Andrea Renae Jacks, Jasmine Marie Webb, Anna Faith Loveless, and Jalissa Grace Jacks; brothers, O’Neal Sutherland and Tony Dale Sutherland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Gloria Martin Sutherland; and brothers, Terry Lee Sutherland, and Johnny Mac Sutherland.

