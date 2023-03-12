Obituary: Glenda Smith

Funeral service for Glenda Smith, age 79, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; burial at Etha Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Smith passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born Monday, Aug. 21, 1943, in Alabama to Marieda (ML) and Sudie Harris.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 brothers.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Smith; sons, Dennis (Ann) Wright and Terry Smith; grandchildren, Zac (Crystal) Wright, Kristen (Cody) Cryer, Katie (Drew) Welch, and Sarah (Davis Joyner) Wright; great-grandchildren, Kinlee Cryer, Tori Cryer, Zane Wright, and Paisley Wright; six brothers and sisters.