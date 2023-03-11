Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
Times Leader

Cat dies in Courtright Avenue fire

By Kevin Carroll,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yq1jY_0lFsIA4d00
Wilkes-Barre City firefighters were called to a house fire on Courtright Avenue on Saturday night. Neither of the home’s two occupants were home at the time, but a dog was rescued and a cat died in the blaze. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A house fire that broke out on Courtright Avenue Saturday night claimed the life of a cat, according to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department.

Neither of the two residents of the house at 63 Courtright Ave. were home at the time of the fire, according to fire chief Jay Delaney, but firefighters were alerted to a pet cat and a pet dog that were inside the residence when crews responded to the scene.

The dog was rescued from the house. Paramedics administered oxygen at the scene and the dog taken to the Plains Animal Hospital for further treatment. Fire crews were unable to rescue the cat, according to Delaney.

The fire was called in at approximately 5:43 p.m., and as of about 7 p.m. Saturday the fire had been largely brought under control, with firefighters working to extinguish hot spots within the home.

Delaney said that when his department arrived at the scene, they encountered a light smoke condition outside, and then discovered smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the residence.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to Delaney. No injuries were reported.

The displaced residents of the home have found a place to stay with relatives, according to Delaney.

