San Diego Union-Tribune

Vancouver, Dallas draw 1-1 thanks to Arriola's own-goal

5 days ago

The Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, thanks to an own-goal by Dallas' Paul Arriola.

Sebastien Ibeagha scored in the 5th minute to give Dallas (1-1-1) the lead. Nkosi Tafari had an assist on the goal.

Vancouver (0-2-1) pulled even in the 34th minute on Arriola's miscue.

Dallas outshot Vancouver 11-10, but the Whitecaps had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Yohei Takaoka made one save for Vancouver. Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas.

The Whitecaps entered play with a three-match win streak over Dallas after they went the first 24 matches without posting back-to-back victories. Vancouver opened the season with two straight defeats. It marked the first time that the Whitecaps lost two straight matches in which they led at halftime.

Dallas played to a 4-6-7 record on the road last season — its best effort away from home since losing just three times in 2010.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

