Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson sweeps Georgia State

By Robert MacRae,

5 days ago

Clemson, S.C. —  The Tigers got out the brooms and defeated Georgia State 10-7 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the sweep over the Panthers.

Cade Grice got his second start of the season and pitched well.  Grice went 3.0 innings and gave up two hits, no runs with seven strikeouts.

Clemson took the lead in the first inning.  Cam Cannarella singled and advanced to second on Cooper Ingle’s groundout.  Will Taylor homered to left center.  It was Taylor’s first home run at Doug Kingsmore and the third of his career.  After one the Tigers led 2-0.

In the bottom of the second Benjamin Blackwell doubled and then advanced to third on a groundout by Mac Starbuck.  Cam Cannarella walked before Cooper Ingle singled up the middle to score Blackwell.  Ingle stole second and scored along with Cannarella on a single by Taylor.  After two the Tigers led 5-0.

Clemson added another run in the third.  Nathan Hall reached on an error.  Benjamin Blackwell hit his second double of the day scoring Hall.

Georgia State got on the board with a two run home run off the roof of the batting cage followed by a solo home run over the Chapman Grandstands.

Taylor and Amick started the bottom of the fourth with singles to left center.  With one out Taylor stole third.  Grice singled to right to score Taylor.  Blackwell singled to right center to score Amick.  The Tigers led 8-3 after four.

In the top of the fifth Georgia State plated two runs to cut the lead to 8-5.

Clemson added another run in the sixth thanks to some help from Georgia State.  Bertram reached on a throwing error, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball.  Hall’s sacrifice fly scored Bertram to stretch the Tigers lead to 9-5.

In the bottom of the seventh Cooper Ingle singled to score Cannarella.

Georgia State plated two runs in the ninth but it wasn’t enough.

With the win Clemson moved to 10-6 on the season.  The Tigers host College of Charleston Tuesday at 4 PM at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

