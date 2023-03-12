Keanu Reeves Is Open to 'Yellowstone'

Keanu Reeves has had plenty of memorable roles over the years , including his blockbuster turn in The Matrix and his current success with John Wick . But he has also tipped his toes in other genres and boundary-pushing roles that aren't always in his wheelhouse. But if you take a look at his resume, you'll notice a sore lack of westerns in the mix.

Yes, Reeves got to ride a horse through New York City in the last John Wick , and he's taken on period roles like 47 Ronin , Dracula , and Much Ado About Nothing . He even essentially played a wild west villain in The Bad Batch , though that's hard to classify as a western. But according to Parade , Reeves wants to correct this absence and gives an enthusiastic response when asked about joining the popular western/neo-western series Yellowstone and its spinoffs.

"Would you ever be interested in a surprise role in something like 'Yellowstone?' I would love to see you in something like that," ET Canada's Keshia Chante asked Reeves. "I'd love to do a Western!" Reeves responded. "So yeah! Yeah, sure!"

She also asked Reeves when he was going to take on a buddy comedy with repeat partner Laurence Fishburne, offering little resistance to that idea, as well. "Yeah, that would be fun," Reeves said. "He's funny! He's got a wonderful sense of humor and a marvelous mark. I mean, legend...So, yeah, that'd be fun. Road movie, yeah, road comedy."

Reeves has a few comedies on his resume, so a western would be the brand new territory. He's also light on the superhero roles, though there is a potential return to Constantine in the future and a potential Marvel role. The latter could have already happened in his career, though, but Reeves admitted to turning it down with some regret.

"No...but I did always want to play Wolverine," Reeves admitted during a Reddit AMA earlier in March. There isn't any indication that Reeves was in the running for the role, but Hugh Jackman would eventually win it for the first X-Men film and is set to return one more time in Deadpool 3 .

Who knows, though. With the current drama behind-the-scenes at Yellowstone and the potential Matthew McConaughey follow-up , could Reeves ride in as a dark horse for a future role?