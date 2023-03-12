16-Year-Old Prospect Makes Spring Training Debut With Padres

The teenager already got his first taste of MLB action.

The Padres took the field on Saturday for a spring training showdown against the White Sox . During the 6–5 win, 16-year-old prospect Ethan Salas got the chance to step into the batter's box, making a pinch-hit appearance during the bottom of the sixth inning.

It was Salas’s first appearance of the spring after he was included on the preseason roster. While he didn't record a hit, it was still a solid at-bat from the youngster, who grounded out to second base.

The 16-year-old Venezuela native signed a massive $5.1 million contract with San Diego in January after being heralded as the No. 1 overall international prospect in 2023. It was the third-largest contract for an international prospect in league history.

Salas currently ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the Padres’ farm system, per MLB Pipeline . While he figures to be a long way out from making his debut in a regular season game, the fact that Salas is getting some plate appearances against big-league pitching at just 16 is impressive.

Despite being the youngest guy on the field, Salas was poised and brimming with confidence in his postgame interview, describing his debut as being just “another normal game.”

With the Padres firmly in win-now mode, seeking to contend for a World Series in 2023, the organization is offering fans an intriguing glimpse into the future through Salas, who could potentially develop into a key player for San Diego down the line.