Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Clemson sends out QB offer

By DJ Cadden,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXGvq_0lFsG44m00

After failing to land a quarterback so far in the 2024 class, Clemson extended another offer at the position on Saturday.

Langston Hughes (GA) four-star QB Air Noland, who was in town for Clemson’s Junior Day, announced an offer from the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Noland is a four-star recruit and the No. 99 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He also comes in as the No. 8 quarterback in the country according to the service.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller threw for more than 4,000 yards, 61 total touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing over 73% of his passes. Noland was also the catalyst behind the Panthers’ state championship run.

Newly hired offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has made Noland a priority target and the Peach State product is intrigued by the opportunity to play for the Tigers .

The Tigers are the 34th school to offer Noland, joining schools such as Alabama, Colorado, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5-star, nation's No. 1 linebacker returns to Clemson
Clemson, SC8 hours ago
Tigers offering up their time to give back, in a fun way
Clemson, SC7 hours ago
No. 24/14 Clemson falls to No. 4 Boston College
Clemson, SC4 hours ago
Swinney evaluates Clemson’s spring at midway point
Clemson, SC15 hours ago
Clemson player enters transfer portal
Clemson, SC11 hours ago
Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Gavin Abrams
Clemson, SC6 hours ago
Swinney: Woods 'ahead' of Bresee, Wilkins as freshmen
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson looked Tired in First-Round Loss
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson breaks away from UNCC in the fifth
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Eason on his midyear enrollees: Talent level 'off the charts' - 'They’re going to make us a lot better'
Clemson, SC1 day ago
NIT loss ends Clemson's season
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 4
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Official 2023 Clemson Pro Day Results
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Bostic Named to South Carolina Football Hall of Fame
Greenville, SC2 days ago
SC Lede: Everything South Carolina Everywhere All At Once
Clemson, SC2 days ago
New restaurant opening in Piedmont
Greenville, SC12 hours ago
2 Upstate schools named Palmetto’s Finest
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Coroner called to deadly crash near Clemson bar
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Agreement reached to turn Upstate rail line into trail
Zirconia, NC13 hours ago
Million Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From South Carolina Business
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville ahead of concert
Greenville, SC6 days ago
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
Canton, NC10 days ago
Suspects wanted in drive-by shooting death of South Carolina boy, 14, arrested in Arkansas
Trumann, AR6 days ago
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Owner of Smoke on the Water in Greenville gives update on restaurant status
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Suspects in Anderson County shooting arrested in Arkansas
Belton, SC6 days ago
Police make arrest in South Carolina shooting death
Greenville, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy