Clemson sends out QB offer

After failing to land a quarterback so far in the 2024 class, Clemson extended another offer at the position on Saturday.

Langston Hughes (GA) four-star QB Air Noland, who was in town for Clemson’s Junior Day, announced an offer from the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Noland is a four-star recruit and the No. 99 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He also comes in as the No. 8 quarterback in the country according to the service.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller threw for more than 4,000 yards, 61 total touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing over 73% of his passes. Noland was also the catalyst behind the Panthers’ state championship run.

Newly hired offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has made Noland a priority target and the Peach State product is intrigued by the opportunity to play for the Tigers .

The Tigers are the 34th school to offer Noland, joining schools such as Alabama, Colorado, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.