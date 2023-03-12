Open in App
Sportsnaut

Whitecaps earn 1-1 tie thanks to FC Dallas OG

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rm4Wg_0lFsG0Xs00

An FC Dallas own goal proved decisive in a 1-1 draw with the host Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes made four saves for Dallas but had no chance when teammate Paul Arriola put the ball in his own net in the 34th minute to level the score.

Sebastien Ibeagha scored for Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points).

Goalie Yohei Takaoka stopped one shot for the Whitecaps (0-2-1, 1 point).

Dallas opened the scoring in the 5th minute.

Nkosi Tafari intercepted a Vancouver clearing attempt a few yards outside the top left corner of the 18-yard box. He sent a cross to Ibeagha, whose glancing header from about 8 yards out from the center of the goal found its way into the bottom right corner of the net.

Takaoka maintained the one-goal game with a point-blank save on Arriola in the 7th minute.

Paes kept the Whitecaps off the board in the 15th minute, making a diving, one-handed stop on Brian White’s volley from 6 yards out.

Ibeagha nearly doubled Dallas’ advantage in the 33rd minute but his header off Jesus Ferreira’s corner kick clanged off the crossbar.

A minute later, Javain Brown’s long throw-in from the right wing was headed along the top of the 6-yard box by Ranko Veselinovic. Arriola was trying to box out the Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld just outside the far post but stuck his leg out and redirected the ball into the upper corner of the net.

Vancouver nearly took the lead in the closing seconds of the half but Paes made a diving save on White’s header from 6 yards out.

After a wide-open first half, there were far fewer quality scoring chances after the intermission.

Gauld had perhaps the best in the 70th minute following a free kick, but his low, 15-yard attempt from the center of the penalty area went just wide of the right post.

Dallas’ Marco Farfan just missed the upper left corner of the net with a 15-yard volley in the 78th minute.

Vancouver’s Sergio Cordova had his shot on the counterattack saved by Paes a minute later.

A sliding Cordova couldn’t get his foot on a low cross in second-half stoppage time.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYCFC sign 15-year-old midfielder Jonny Shore
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Bulls, Timberwolves meet following hard-luck defeats
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers latest demands from the New York Jets are comedic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles release five-time Pro Bowler
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes’ phone is apparently ‘blowing up’ from NFL free-agents
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys reportedly in talks with Odell Beckham Jr, multi-year contract wanted
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Houston Texans reportedly made ‘serious inquiries’ for Bears’ No. 1 draft pick
Houston, TX2 days ago
New York Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers hits snag due to Packers’ reported asking price
Green Bay, WI10 hours ago
Lamar Jackson says Baltimore Ravens low-balled him, offers exact contract details
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles star receives massive contract extension
Philadelphia, PA43 minutes ago
NBA insider believes Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies season could be over
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts sign potential starting QB in NFL free agency
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Mavericks, Lakers battle in intense West matchup
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Dak Prescott on Dallas Cowboys releasing Ezekiel Elliott: ‘I’m hurt’
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
Spring training roundup: Jose Abreu’s bat, Astros’ arms overpower Cards
Houston, TX58 minutes ago
NFL general manager believes Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels wants specific QB in 2023 NFL Draft
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Patriots sign T Calvin Anderson, cut backup QB Brian Hoyer
Denver, CO58 minutes ago
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball could miss entire 2023-24 season
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers land a major under-the-radar steal in NFL free agency
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
NFL insider suggests Denver Broncos could part with Pro Bowl receiver
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy