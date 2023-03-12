Replay | 10-man FC Cincinnati beats Seattle Sounders at TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati claimed another win, this time over Seattle Sounders FC Saturday night at TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati sent Seattle, a FIFA Club World Cup participant this year, packing in a 1-0 win on the strength of a Brenner Souza da Silva goal and a gritty defensive effort after losing a player to a red card.

FC Cincinnati survives stoppage time for the win

If you wanted more evidence to know exactly what FC Cincinnati was made of in 2023., you found out Saturday with the win against Seattle Sounders FC. A 10-man FC Cincinnati saw out nine minutes of second-half stoppage time to beat Seattle.

Brenner provided the eventual game-winner in the 64th minute and, after Nick Hagglund was sent off with a red card following a video-assistant referee review (VAR), Seattle's 90th-minute equalizer was called back via VAR for a foul on FC Cincinnati center back Yerson Mosquera. The result of the gritty win was that FC Cincinnati moved to 2-0-1 in the young Major League Soccer season and remained undefeated. The loss was the first of the season for Seattle, which dropped to 2-1-0.

Nervy moments for Cincinnati

Around the 82nd minute, Nick Hagglund misplayed a ball that nearly allowed Raul Ruidiaz to break in alone on Roman Celentano. Hagglund tripped Ruidiaz up and was assessed only a yellow card but a video-assistant referee review of the play resulted in a red card for Hagglund. Cincinnati will finish out the match with 10 men.

Another sellout

TQL Stadium was sold out for the second time in two matches this season. The announced attendance is 25,513.

Brenner for 1-0

Seattle twice had trouble playing out of the back. The first time, Brenner intercepted and hit the outside netting. The second time, in the 64th minute, he rocketed the ball home from about 15 yards out, dinking the ball into the goal off goalkeeper Stefan Frei's right-hand post after Frei got a healthy piece of the ball. Obinna Nwobodo made the initial interception. The goal is Brenner's first of 2023 and his first since Decision Day last season.

Ruidiaz on for Seattle

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer didn't waste much time altering his personnel in the second half, bringing Raul Ruidiaz on for Fredy Montero. The 32-year-old Ruidiaz has 59 career MLS goals and is coming back from an injury. He played just nine minutes in one appearance so far this season.

Scoreless at halftime

FC Cincinnati had 62% of the possession to Seattle's 38%, four shots to Seattle's three and all four corner kicks in the contest. But the most important numbers have the clubs tied, 0-0, at the intermission. Cincinnati certainly got up for this match and is standing toe-to-toe with the Sounders. But for one shaky moment (see: the close chance for Jordan Morris described below), FCC was really on top in the first 45 minutes.

Goal line clearance

Brandon Vazquez nearly found his first goal of 2023 through a mix of creativity and good fortune. He backheeled a centering feed from Alvaro Barreal. The shot took a deflection off Jackson Regan and nearly crossed the line except Seattle's Nouhou was there to clear the ball from danger. We're still scoreless.

Close chance for Jordan Morris

The 16th minute produced a near-goal for Seattle. Jordan Morris of the Sounders won a foot race against FCC defender Yerson Mosquera, and then rounded goalkeeper Roman Celentano, who was way off his line. Morris was under pressure from Mosquera to get a shot off and it curled away from the far post.

Coldest home match in FC Cincy history

If we remember FC Cincinnati-Seattle Sounders for no other reason (and that seems unlikely), it will go down in history as the coldest home match in FC Cincinnati's growing history of home matches. The 39F temperature at kickoff was two degrees colder than a 2019 early-season matchup against Philadelphia Union (41F).

We're underway...

Even with Apple TV broadcasting MLS matches, the games still tend to kick-off eight or nine minutes after the scheduled start time. Tonight, it's 7:39 p.m. and it's FC Cincinnati getting us started against Seattle, which is wearing its trademark "rave green" tops with green shorts and green socks.

FC Cincinnati starting 11

FC Cincinnati will start with Roman Celentano in goal with a five-man back line in front of him consisting off right back Ray Gaddis, left back Alvaro Barreal, and center backs Yerson Mosquera, Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga.

The usual midfield triumvirate of Luciano Acosta (captain), and defensive midfielders Obinna Nwobodo and Junior Moreno return for the match. Brenner Souza da Silva and Brandon Vazquez will start up top for FCC.

Seattle's starting lineup

The only week-over-week change to Seattle's starting lineup is the insertion of club hero Fredy Montero who starts in place of the injured Heber.

(Stefan Frei (GK), Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Joao Paulo, Nick Lodeiro (captain), Albert Rusnak, Alex Roldan, Fredy Montero, Jordan Morris).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Replay | 10-man FC Cincinnati beats Seattle Sounders at TQL Stadium