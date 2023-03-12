Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Chefs do mac-and-cheese battle for Ronald McDonald Houses

By Tim Steele,

5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s mac-and-cheese. And then there’s mac-and-cheese.

Four talented area chefs took part in the first ever “Food Fight” to benefit all 4 of Oregon’s Ronald McDonald Houses. The challenge: To make the best mac-and-cheese.

The chefs — Lincoln High School senior Charlie Slayton, former Top Chef contestant Sara Hauman, Grassa Culinary Director Chris Diminno and Andrew Gordon of Screen Door — each made a unique creation that began with the basics.

Slayton added crab to the dish. Others added deep fried chicken skin, brisket and one that required a waffle iron.

It was tough for the judges to decide, including KOIN 6 News anchor Elizabeth Dinh. But the judges chose Chef Diminno, who added brisket and Tillamook cheese.

The “Food Fight” raised money and awareness for the homes that are free for families who have a child that is getting medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

