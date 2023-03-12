Dyngus Day 2023 expanding in Cleveland

**See last year’s celebration in the video above.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved post-Lenten tradition continues in Cleveland this year, even getting a little bigger.
Dyngus Day returns to Gordon Square — held, as always, the day following Easter Sunday — this year on April 10, shutting down a portion of West 58th Street. The event features plenty of polka, beer and Polish treats, and yes, DJ Kishka is back as host.
On top of the big block party, other local spots are offering their own Dyngus Days specials. See the participating places below:
ABC Tavern All Saints Public House Astoria Banter Brewnuts Forest City Brewery Great Lakes Brewery Gypsy Beans Happy Dog Hooples Public House Jukebox Parkview Night Club Post 1 – Polish Veterans Alliance Post 58 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Schnitz Ale Brewery Toast Wine Bar XYZ Tavern Zone Car Lounge
