Dyngus Day 2023 expanding in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved post-Lenten tradition continues in Cleveland this year, even getting a little bigger.

Dyngus Day returns to Gordon Square — held, as always, the day following Easter Sunday — this year on April 10, shutting down a portion of West 58th Street. The event features plenty of polka, beer and Polish treats, and yes, DJ Kishka is back as host.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Find tickets right here.

Like last year, the event is being streamed on Facebook for those who can’t attend in person.

On top of the big block party, other local spots are offering their own Dyngus Days specials. See the participating places below:

ABC Tavern

All Saints Public House

Astoria

Banter

Brewnuts

Forest City Brewery

Great Lakes Brewery

Gypsy Beans

Happy Dog

Hooples Public House

Jukebox

Parkview Night Club

Post 1 – Polish Veterans Alliance

Post 58 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Toast Wine Bar

XYZ Tavern

Zone Car Lounge

