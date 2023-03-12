Open in App
Cleveland, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Dyngus Day 2023 expanding in Cleveland

By Laura Morrison,

5 days ago

**See last year’s celebration in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved post-Lenten tradition continues in Cleveland this year, even getting a little bigger.

Dyngus Day returns to Gordon Square — held, as always, the day following Easter Sunday — this year on April 10, shutting down a portion of West 58th Street. The event features plenty of polka, beer and Polish treats, and yes, DJ Kishka is back as host.

St. Patrick’s Day guide: Pubs, parade, events in NE Ohio

The event runs from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Find tickets right here.

Like last year, the event is being streamed on Facebook for those who can’t attend in person.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECDFr_0lFsF0Vf00
    (FOX 8 file photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEkGC_0lFsF0Vf00
    Chardon Polka Band performs on Dyngus Day. (FOX 8 file photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9UvV_0lFsF0Vf00

On top of the big block party, other local spots are offering their own Dyngus Days specials. See the participating places below:

ABC Tavern
All Saints Public House
Astoria
Banter
Brewnuts
Forest City Brewery
Great Lakes Brewery
Gypsy Beans
Happy Dog
Hooples Public House
Jukebox
Parkview Night Club
Post 1 – Polish Veterans Alliance
Post 58 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans
Schnitz Ale Brewery
Toast Wine Bar
XYZ Tavern
Zone Car Lounge

