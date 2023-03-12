Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

GOP working on national trans sports ban

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlYWW_0lFsEqqd00

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Congressional Republicans are working on legislation that would ban trans athletes from playing in women’s sports at public schools.

The bill passed a House committee earlier this week. It would use birth certificates instead of a student’s “chosen identity” when deciding if someone can play.

The bill’s author said that it is about creating a level playing field, but opponents said that it addresses something that is not a national issue.

“Girls and women participate against each other in basically a fair fight,” said Senator Tommy Tuberville (R) Alabama.

“…Suggests that such a handful of athletes propose no evidentiary threat justifies national congressional action,” countered Representative Bobby Scott (D) Virginia.

The Biden administration plans to make changes to “Title IX” this spring. The Education Department said that it is working on a rule to protect transgender athletes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Illinois man charged in ‘most severe’ domestic violence case, says sheriff
Carterville, IL15 days ago
‘Family Feud’ contestant accused of murdering estranged wife
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Virginia Democratic senators tell Biden to stay out of FBI headquarters relocation fight
Springfield, VA6 days ago
Pete Buttigieg’s resignation demanded on House floor: ‘Unfit to lead’
East Palestine, OH8 days ago
Man sentenced to life in prison walks free after Missouri judge vacates his conviction
Saint Louis, MO29 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
What Happened to WTAE-TV’s News Anchor Kristen Powers?
Pittsburgh, PA7 days ago
Can I call the police if my neighbors are smoking weed?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Indiana boy, 13, dies by suicide; family says he was bullied
Covington, IN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy