Did Vanderbilt basketball do enough to reach March Madness? 'No doubt,' Jerry Stackhouse says | Estes

Vanderbilt basketball picked a bad afternoon to have one of those days.

Texas A&M 87, Vanderbilt 75.

It was more lopsided than that score suggests. The only thing the Commodores (20-14) accomplished on SEC Tournament semifinal Saturday at Bridgestone Arena was to hang in there and make the margin more appealing than it could have been.

Otherwise, this was a whuppin’ from the tip.

As good as the Commodores have been for these past six weeks, when they’re bad, well …

The second-seeded Aggies (25-8) steamrolled. They couldn’t miss, shooting a sizzling 59.6% and 52.6% from 3-point range.

The sixth-seeded Commodores (20-14), sluggish from Friday’s late win over third-seeded Kentucky, couldn’t have started much worse. They turned it over on three of their first four possessions. They trailed by 14 at the second media timeout. It was 24 at halftime. Vandy was better in the second half, but Texas A&M never let the lead shrink past 11 points.

And so a lively SEC Tournament run ended with a semifinal whimper, the worst closing argument possible for their NCAA Tournament case.

Now the Commodores – at best a March Madness bubble team, and some experts don’t even think that highly of their credentials – will sweat it out into Selection Sunday, hoping for a chance on the biggest stage. It’ll take an upset. Their recent form and SEC finish would have to outweigh their underwhelming metrics.

“They talk about us getting eight or nine (SEC) teams (in the field). There's no way you're going to tell me that we're not one of the best eight teams in this league,” Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “… To win 20 games and win 13 SEC games in the toughest conference in the country? Yeah, we belong in the NCAA Tournament. Ain't no doubt in my mind about that.”

I’d agree with the take, personally. I do believe Vanderbilt has done enough to deserve to be in the Big Dance. I wrote that Friday night after they beat Kentucky. I still think it in spite of the dud against A&M. We’ll see.

But there's plenty of doubt in my mind about it happening. If the Commodores hear their name called Sunday, I’ll be surprised.

Their NET rating of No. 79 entering Saturday is a number that typically points toward the NIT.

Losing an SEC semifinal to a razor-sharp Texas A&M (No. 20 in the NET) isn’t a dealbreaker on its own. But getting taken to the woodshed for much of the afternoon was a bad look. When you’re trying to gain 11th-hour admittance based on the eye test, lasting appearances tend to matter. Helps to not play like you just rolled out of bed.

Stackhouse and Vanderbilt's players didn’t blame Saturday’s slow start on the Kentucky game, but it was only natural to return with a hangover from that. And the Commodores clearly did.

They didn’t resemble the same team Saturday until well into the second half. The first half was a mess on both ends, with the Aggies doing what they wanted.

“This was a case where it could have spiraled out of control tonight with how confident that team was playing and how slow we got off, but our guys just kept fighting,” Stackhouse said. “That's what I'm proud of. We got back into the game after being down big. That's the sign of a good team.”

How good?

The NCAA selection committee is about to tell us.

“We hope we did enough,” said forward Quentin Millora-Brown. “We hope that the committee will see that. We'll see what happens.”

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.