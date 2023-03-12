Celtics And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics have ruled out Robert Williams III, Payton Pritchard, Mfiondu Kabengele and Danilo Gallinari.

As for the Hawks, they will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic, Trent Forrest, Tyrese Martin and Donovan Williams.

Former Virginia star De'Andre Hunter has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela on Saturday."

The Celtics enter the evening as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-21 record in 67 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and an outstanding 20-12 in the 32 games they have played on the road away from Boston, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in 67 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Hawks are a solid 18-13 in the 31 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games), while the Hawks lost in the first round to the Miami Heat (in five games).