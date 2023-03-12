Open in App
Pregnant Air Force pilot flies supersonic jet

By Jack Baudoin,

5 days ago

(WTVO) — There is a new way to think about the phrase “baby on board.”

Air Force Pilot Lauren Olme is one of first women to fly a supersonic jet while pregnant.

She is taking advantage of a new Air Force policy that allows women to fly up to 28 weeks of uncomplicated pregnancy without a special waiver.

Olme’s baby will be the first at the Department of Defense to log 9.2 hours in a supersonic aircraft.

