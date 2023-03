TAMPA, Fla. (WTVO) — Four astronauts have made their way home from the International Space Station.

They spent five months, conducting 200 experiments. The four astronauts undocked from the station around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

They returned on the SpaceX Dragon Endurance Spacecraft and splashed down near Tampa, Florida around 8 p.m.

