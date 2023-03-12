Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

One person injured in shooting in SW Wichita

By Daniel Fair,

5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are responding to a shooting that critically injured one person on Saturday.

Wichita police say officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of W 31st St. S and Bonn Ave, near Osage Park. When officers arrived, they found a single victim that had non-life-threatening injuries.

People say there were people who were trying to help get the person to the hospital. EMS transported the victim and underwent surgery at a local hospital.

There was one suspect who fled the scene before officers arrived, WPD says. The motive of the shooting is unclear at the time.

The suspect is not yet in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

