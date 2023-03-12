Where Missouri basketball's NCAA Tournament resume stands as March Madness arrives

It’s almost time for Missouri basketball to find out its NCAA tournament fate. After falling in the SEC tournament semifinals against Alabama, the Tigers now await the NCAA selection show, which will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

After the loss on Saturday, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said he just hopes the 24-9 (11-7 SEC) Tigers make it in. He won’t need to worry too much, as MU would appear to be a tournament lock.

“I don't know what the committee will do,” Gates said. “It's going to be a lot of great teams not make the tournament. I hope we're able to get in. I hope we've done enough at the very beginning of the season. There were conversations about our scheduling and how all this didn't add up and all the matrix and everything else.”

Before the final bracket is released, here’s a look at where the experts are predicting Missouri will play next. Missouri currently sits 51st in Ken Pomeroy's rankings and was rated 42nd in NET before Saturday's game.

The Tigers are currently 6-9 in Quad 1 games. They are undefeated in all other quadrants.

USA Today

In their final bracketology, USA Today’s Paul Myerberg, Erick Smtih and Eddie Timanus seeded the Tigers sixth in the south region. They predicted MU will play North Carolina State in Columbus.

The Wolfpack are currently 23-10, 12-8 in the ACC. They lost to Clemson Thursday in the ACC tournament.

ESPN

Early on Sunday, Joe Lunardi predicted the Tigers would be a No. 7 seed. He projected they would play Providence in Des Moines as part of the south region.

The Nittany Lions are currently 21-11 overall, 10-10 in Big Ten play. They lost to UConn Thursday in the Big East tournament.

The Athletic

The Athletic placed MU as as seventh seed as well, matching it up against Penn State. The prediction put the two teams playing in Denver as part of the south region.

The Friars are currently 22-12 overall, 13-7 in Big East play. They beat Indiana Saturday in the Big Ten semifinals.

CBS Sports

Sunday morning, Jerry Palm predicted MU would be a No. 6 seed. He projected the opponent would come from a First Four game between Nevada and Utah State.

Whichever opponent, Palm predicted the game would be part of the west region and take place in Orlando.

Fox Sports

Fox’s Mike DeCourcy was another name placing Missouri against Penn State. On Sunday, he also had the Tigers as a No. 7 seed, and predicted the game would be played as part of the east region.

Washington Post

The Post also placed Missouri as a No. 7 seed in the midwest region, playing in Denver. However, in that projection, MU would play Boise State.

The Broncos currently sit at 24-9, 13-5 in the Mountain West. They lost to Utah State on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Where Missouri basketball's NCAA Tournament resume stands as March Madness arrives