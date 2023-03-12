Florida State receiver Mycah Pittman reveals he is out 4-to-6 months following hip surgery

Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman is out for the next four-to-six months, he announced on his YouTube Vlog on Saturday.

Pittman, a redshirt senior, caught 32 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns for the Seminoles in 2022, while also providing value as a blocker and in punt returning.

He announced the news that he tore his labrum in his hip on Saturday. Pittman said he believes he tore it back in preseason camp.

"I do not know if I will be able to make it back during the season,” Pittman said. “But we have a great training staff and great people around me that’s going to help me try to get back.”

Head coach Mike Norvell revealed Pittman was one of five players who would be out for spring practices, along with offensive lineman Robert Scott, defensive end Aaron Hester, defensive lineman Malcolm Ray and defensive back Kevin Knowles, due to various injuries.

Pittman's Vlog provided an update on his status.

"We found out after the season, two-to-three months later," Pittman said. "We tried a bunch of rehab on my hip and I played through the whole season with it.

"It was tough. We thought it was a strain for the longest time. There was a lot of clicking and stuff going on in my hip that didn't feel right.

"If I had known I had this injury, I still would have played throughout the season with it. But obviously, my long-term health wouldn't be good for me."

Later in the video, Pittman said he is hopeful for a return for FSU's opener against LSU on Sept. 3.

"I have to be strong mentally, seriously, because it’s really hard for me sometimes," Pittman said. "Hopefully, I can make it back for LSU and that’ll be a great time because I know those guys have a great team and a lot of people are going to be watching.”

Following his announcement, the rest of the video has Pittman showing the surgery process and post-operation thoughts from the player.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State receiver Mycah Pittman reveals he is out 4-to-6 months following hip surgery